Automotive Camera Market in China to Record 4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Priority of Automotive Safety among Customers to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the automotive camera market in China is the priority of automotive safety among customers. Automobile safety is evolving as an important feature for customers, which is leading them to install advanced safety systems in their vehicles. Since the last decade, the automotive industry has been actively working on improving road safety by preventing accidents and reducing injuries. Most safety measures are focused on drivers, as human errors are the prime cause of accidents. Several technical measures, especially active safety systems, work effectively in preventing accidents by warning drivers to take precautions before the occurrence of accidents. Thus, continuous developments from automotive camera manufacturers to offer customized products are allowing customers to adopt automotive cameras in China, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the automotive camera market growth in China is the high replacement costs associated with camera modules. High-end camera systems include several features, such as large screen monitors, GPS navigation, multiple cameras, better image resolution, and night vision cameras. These may cost between USD 1,000 and USD 1,200. Major automakers, such as Honda, include rearview cameras in their basic Civic LX model, whereas Chevrolet and Ford have cameras on Colorado and Focus S models, respectively. Moreover, the aftermarket manufacturing cost of these rearview cameras is relatively low. The low cost of local aftermarket products acts as a major challenge for the growth of automotive cameras offered by major vendors and OEMs in China.

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Viewing And Sensing



Viewing Only

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive camera market in china growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive camera market in china size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive camera market in china

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive camera market in china vendors

Automotive Camera Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2022-2026 2567.82 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Viewing and sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Viewing only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Group Corp.

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

