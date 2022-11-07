Automotive Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 4.1 Bn, Viewing and Sensing Camera to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camera Market by Type (Viewing and Sensing Camera and Viewing Only) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Camera Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The priority of automotive safety among customers and a large number of road accidents and road rage are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high replacement costs associated with camera modules will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

The viewing and sensing camera segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cameras with viewing and sensor capabilities are being adopted in cars, as they ensure the safety of the driver and passengers while assisting in driving. For example, cars with rear cameras have sensors that assist the driver with parking. Many vehicle users in urban areas adopt passive systems, such as backup cameras, to assist them in parking their vehicles in tight parking spaces in urban areas.

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the automotive camera market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ASMPT Ltd. - The company offers automotive cameras such as PCT optical cameras.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive cameras such as rear-view cameras and surround-view cameras.

Magna International Inc. - The company offers automotive cameras through the ADAS brand.

OMNIVISION Technologies Inc. - The company offers automotive cameras such as automotive imaging sensors.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. - The company offers automotive cameras that support mono and multi-camera applications.

Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - The company offers automotive cameras, such as multi-purpose cameras.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive cameras, such as interior cameras.

Sony Group Corp. - The company offers automotive cameras such as advanced camera monitoring systems.

Stellantis NV - The company offers automotive cameras such as the e-mirror range, which replaces conventional door mirrors with an intelligent sensor that is designed to provide drivers with a dynamic view and safety alerts as well as improve fuel economy.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Group

Kyocera Corp.

Mcnex Co. Ltd

Mobileye Technologies Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

Automotive Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASMPT Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stellantis NV, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and Veoneer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

