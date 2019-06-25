Automotive Camera Module Market Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis Report, 2022 | Key Players: Autoliv, FUJITSU, Gentex, Magna, Mcnex, Panasonic, Sekonix, Sony, & Valeo: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Camera Module Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR of 21.2% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. An automotive camera is installed at the rear side, front side, or inside a vehicle for security purposes. Camera modules comprise image sensors that are coupled with electronics components in a vehicle. Automotive camera module records drivers inclination provides improved driving experience and helps in the prevention of collisions. The factors that propel the growth of the automotive camera module market include traffic congestion, increasing road accidents, increasing demand for luxury vehicles, change in customer preferences and strict governmental regulations have resulted in an increased demand of automotive cameras module for the vehicles. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the high cost of progressive driver assistance systems. Automotive camera module market may be explored by system functionality, type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by system functionality as driver support cameras and driver assistance cameras.

Automotive camera module market may be explored by type as black box camera, a backup camera, and others. The market could be explored based on the application as Commercial vehicles and Passenger vehicles. The "Passenger Vehicles" segment led the automotive camera module market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include improve the level of safety offered by these systems, and numerous advantages offered are encouraging the acceptance of these safety systems in passenger cars. Automotive camera module market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of the market includes the growing influence of the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and rising production volume of light commercial vehicles.

Download PDF to know more details about "Automotive Camera Module Market" report 2022.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the automotive camera module market comprise Continental, Autoliv, Gentex, FUJITSU, Mcnex, Magna, Sekonix, Panasonic, Valeo, and Sony. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.The global market for automotive camera module will grow at a CAGR of 21.2% by 2022, according to a new report published. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (dash camera, backup, surround, adas, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The report covers forecast and analysis for the automotive camera module market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the automotive camera module market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the automotive camera module market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global automotive camera module market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the dash camera, backup, surround, adas, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global automotive camera module market.

Access 115 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Camera Module Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-automotive-camera-module-market-outlook-2017-2022

Key Applications

Dash Camera



Backup



Surround



ADAS

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

Autoliv



Continental



FUJITSU



Gentex



Magna



Mcnex



Panasonic



Sekonix



Sony



Valeo



request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.