Automotive Clutch Industry Forecast Report 2020-2024 - Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Borgwarner, Schaeffler, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo, Eaton Corp, and Exedy Corp Amongst Others

The "Automotive Clutch Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive clutch market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the automotive clutch market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets.

The major drivers for this market are the lower cost of the traditional manual clutch transmissions as compared to the advanced high-end transmission systems, increasing vehicle production, and changing consumer preference towards manual to semi-automatic or fully-automatic transmission systems.

This study includes the automotive clutch market size and forecast for the automotive clutch market through 2024, segmented by clutch type, by clutch plate size, by transmission type, by end-use, and by region.

Some of the automotive clutch companies profiled in this report include BorgWarner, Schaeffer, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo, Eaton Corporation PLC, Exedy Corporation, F.C.C., Ltd., Clutch Auto Limited, NSK, and Aisin Seiki, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Automotive clutch market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Automotive clutch market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by clutch type, by clutch plate size, by transmission type, by end-use, and by region.

Market size by clutch type, by clutch plate size, by transmission type, by end-use, and by region. Regional analysis: Automotive clutch market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Automotive clutch market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for automotive clutch in the automotive clutch market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for automotive clutch in the automotive clutch market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, automotive clutch in the automotive clutch market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, automotive clutch in the automotive clutch market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the automotive clutch market by clutch type (dog clutch, dry clutch, electromagnetic clutch, friction clutch, hydraulic clutch, semi centrifugal clutch, vacuum clutch, wet clutch), by clutch plate size (below 9 inches, 9 inches to 10 inches, 10 inches to 11 inches, and 11 inches and above), by transmission type (Manual Transmission, AT, AMT, and CVT), by end use (small cars, compact cars, mid-sized cars, luxury cars, and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive clutch market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive clutch market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this automotive clutch market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive clutch market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive clutch market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this automotive clutch market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive clutch area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, automotive clutch market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Clutch Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Clutch Market by Clutch Type

3.3.1: Dog Clutch

3.3.2: Dry Clutch

3.3.3: Electromagnetic Clutch

3.3.4: Friction Clutch

3.3.5: Hydraulic Clutch

3.3.6: Semi Centrifugal Clutch

3.3.7: Vacuum Clutch

3.3.8: Wet Clutch

3.4: Global Automotive Clutch Market by Clutch Plate Size

3.4.1: Below 9 Inches

3.4.2: 9 Inches to 10 Inches

3.4.3: 10 Inches to 11 Inches

3.4.4: 11 Inches and above

3.5: Global Automotive Clutch Market by Transmission Type

3.5.1: Manual Transmission

3.5.2: AT

3.5.3: CVT

3.5.4: AMT

3.6: Global Automotive Clutch Market by End-use

3.6.1: Small Cars

3.6.2: Compact Cars

3.6.3: Mid-Sized Cars

3.6.4: Luxury Cars

3.6.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.6.6: Light Commercial Vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Clutch Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Clutch Market

4.2.1: Market by Clutch Type: Dog Clutch, Dry Clutch, Electromagnetic Clutch, Friction Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch, Semi Centrifugal Clutch, Vacuum Clutch, and Wet Clutch

4.2.2: Market by Clutch Plate Size: Below 9 Inches, 9 Inches to 10 Inches, 10 Inches to 11 Inches, and 11 Inches and above

4.2.3: Market by Transmission Type: Manual Transmission, AT, AMT, and CVT

4.2.4: Market by End-use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles

4.2.5: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Automotive Clutch Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Clutch Market

4.5: RoW Automotive Clutch Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Clutch Market by Clutch Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Clutch Market by Clutch Plate Size

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Clutch Market by Transmission Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Clutch Market by End-use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Clutch Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Clutch Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Clutch Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Clutch Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Borgwarner

7.2: Schaeffler

7.3: ZF Friedrichshafen

7.4: Valeo

7.5: Eaton Corporation PLC

7.6: Exedy Corporation

7.7: F.C.C.

7.8: Clutch Auto Limited

7.9: NSK

7.10: Aisin Seiki



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl2avm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

