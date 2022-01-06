Automotive Communication Protocols Market to Record 4.21% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Elmos Semiconductor AG Offers Quad CAN Transceiver, LIN RGB Controller, etc | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Communication Protocols Market is expected to increase by USD 507.12 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.81%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 59% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Automotive Communication Protocols Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Elmos Semiconductor AG - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as Quad CAN Transceiver, LIN RGB Controller, LIN Transceiver, and System Basis Chip, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

The Automotive Communication Protocols Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive communication protocols in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high-volume adoption of vehicles will facilitate the automotive communication protocols market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Automotive Communication Protocols Market Driver:

Increasing electrification in vehicles:

The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. Upgradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancements are incorporated in several applications such as infotainment systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and several other electronic system applications. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles.

Automotive Communication Protocols Market Trend:

Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles:

Address-based messaging is one of the features of Ethernet, which makes it a strong contender to be used for backbone networks of vehicles. In address-based messaging, every data packet is attached to a source and destination address. This is used by switches in an Ethernet network to send data packets to the appropriate recipient in the network. Once switches are installed, they can execute the same process without any upgrade in software in case of an altercation in the network. Any number of devices can be added to the network, as long as there are empty ports in the switches. In fact, many switches can be interconnected, thereby increasing the capacity of the network. This is the main reason for many manufacturers are developing a vehicle backbone network with the help of Ethernet

Automotive Communication Protocols Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 507.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

