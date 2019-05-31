Automotive Composite Suspension Components (Leaf Springs, Coil Springs, Stabilizer Bars) Market, 2024

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive composite suspension components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global automotive composite suspension components market looks attractive with opportunities in the markets of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve high fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive composite suspension components industry, includes the development of CFRP leafsprings for heavy commercial vehicles.

On the basis of comprehensive research, composite leaf springs will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because composite leaf springs are lighter weight and offer better durability compared to steel springs.



Within the automotive composite suspension components market, the end use industry of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will remain the largest and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composite leaf springs to reduce vehicle weight.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites leaf springs.



Some of the automotive composites suspension companies profiled in this report include Liteflex, Sogefi Group, Mubea Fahrwerkstechnologien, IFA Composite, and Henderickson.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive composite suspension components market by component (leaf spring, coil spring and stabilizer bar), vehicle (passenger car and light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and others) process (resin transfer molding, prepreg lay up and compression molding) and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)?

, , , and the Rest of the World)? Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive composite suspension components market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this automotive composite suspension components market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive composite suspension components market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive composite suspension components market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this automotive composite suspension components market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive composite suspension components area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this automotive composite suspension components market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Component

3.3.1: Leaf Springs

3.3.2: Coil Springs

3.3.3: Stabilizer Bars

3.4: Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

3.4.2:Mid-sized and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Process



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Composites Suspension Market

4.2.1: Market by Component: Leaf Springs, Coil Springs, Stabilizer Bars

4.2.2: Market by Vehicle: Passenger Cars and LCVs, Mid-Sized Cars and HCVs

4.3: European Automotive Composites Suspension Market

4.4: ROW Automotive Composites Suspension Components Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Vehicle

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market

6.3.3: Partnerships and Acquisitions in the Global Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Liteflex LLC

7.2: Sogefi Group

7.3: Benteler International



