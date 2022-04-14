Automotive Control Cables Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passenger Car Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Control Cables Market: Driver

The automotive control cables are cheap owing to the use of cost-effective materials and the manufacturing process is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive control cables market growth. OEMs use control cables made of different materials, such as steel or aluminum, depending upon the application and vehicle type. The use of better quality material leads to improved working and function at required places. The cost of manufacturing is also less as these cables are made by wire drawing from wire rods, wherein high tensile spring steels of different grades are mainly used. In the manufacturing process, either steel or aluminum is put in various wire rods of the required diameter as the starting material. The whole process is relatively cost-effective, and the cost primarily revolves around labor. Also, the automation of the manufacturing process is further reducing the cost of automotive control cables. Such cost supporting factors will drive the automotive control cables market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Control Cables Market: Challenges

Government guidelines on the use of control cables for automotive applications are one of the factors hindering the automotive control cables market growth. For instance, in India, the Automotive Industry Standards Committee has set standards for control cables for automobiles and motorcycles. JASO F 903-75 and JASO T 001-97 are the standards for automotive and motorcycle control cables, respectively. These standards consist of the specifications and confirmations related to the appearance, design, tolerance, and performance in addition to quality for different components of automotive control cables. Also, to meet the set standards, these control cables should pass the required durability and endurance tests. Therefore, such standards provide minimum scope for error to the vendors. Such government guidelines will limit the automotive control cables market growth during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Automotive Control Cables Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive control cables market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive control cables market share growth in the passenger car segment will be significant for revenue generation. The passenger vehicles segment of the global automotive control cables market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. The growing sales of passenger cars, especially the entry-level segment, act as drivers for the market. In addition, the growth in the demand for the larger utility vehicles, such as sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), crossovers, and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), are further supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of functionalities and areas of application of control cables is fueling the growth of the segment.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Related Reports:

The automotive center console market share is expected to increase by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Control Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 974.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acey Engineering Pvt. Ltd., BBB Industries LLC, Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc., Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Grand Rapids Controls Co. LLC, Kalpa Industries, KALTROL, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KUSTER Holding GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Premier Auto Cables, Silco Automotive Solutions LLP, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd., Tyler Madison Inc., WR Controls Sweden AB, and HI LEX Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chuo Spring Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Chuo Spring Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Chuo Spring Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Chuo Spring Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 DURA Automotive Systems

Exhibit 92: DURA Automotive Systems - Overview



Exhibit 93: DURA Automotive Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: DURA Automotive Systems - Key offerings

10.5 HI LEX Corp.

Exhibit 95: HI LEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: HI LEX Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: HI LEX Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 KALTROL

Exhibit 98: KALTROL - Overview



Exhibit 99: KALTROL - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: KALTROL - Key offerings

10.7 Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Exhibit 101: Kongsberg Automotive ASA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Kongsberg Automotive ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Kongsberg Automotive ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Kongsberg Automotive ASA - Segment focus

10.8 KUSTER Holding GmbH

Exhibit 105: KUSTER Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: KUSTER Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: KUSTER Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 108: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 WR Controls Sweden AB

Exhibit 119: WR Controls Sweden AB - Overview



Exhibit 120: WR Controls Sweden AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: WR Controls Sweden AB - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio