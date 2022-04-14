Automotive Control Cables Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passenger Car Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 14, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive control cables market estimates a market value of USD 974.22 million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.42%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive control cables market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The high-volume sales of hybrid passenger vehicles fitted with automotive control cables from automakers will facilitate the automotive control cables market growth in APAC over the forecast period
Automotive Control Cables Market: Driver
The automotive control cables are cheap owing to the use of cost-effective materials and the manufacturing process is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive control cables market growth. OEMs use control cables made of different materials, such as steel or aluminum, depending upon the application and vehicle type. The use of better quality material leads to improved working and function at required places. The cost of manufacturing is also less as these cables are made by wire drawing from wire rods, wherein high tensile spring steels of different grades are mainly used. In the manufacturing process, either steel or aluminum is put in various wire rods of the required diameter as the starting material. The whole process is relatively cost-effective, and the cost primarily revolves around labor. Also, the automation of the manufacturing process is further reducing the cost of automotive control cables. Such cost supporting factors will drive the automotive control cables market growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Control Cables Market: Challenges
Government guidelines on the use of control cables for automotive applications are one of the factors hindering the automotive control cables market growth. For instance, in India, the Automotive Industry Standards Committee has set standards for control cables for automobiles and motorcycles. JASO F 903-75 and JASO T 001-97 are the standards for automotive and motorcycle control cables, respectively. These standards consist of the specifications and confirmations related to the appearance, design, tolerance, and performance in addition to quality for different components of automotive control cables. Also, to meet the set standards, these control cables should pass the required durability and endurance tests. Therefore, such standards provide minimum scope for error to the vendors. Such government guidelines will limit the automotive control cables market growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Control Cables Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the automotive control cables market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The automotive control cables market share growth in the passenger car segment will be significant for revenue generation. The passenger vehicles segment of the global automotive control cables market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. The growing sales of passenger cars, especially the entry-level segment, act as drivers for the market. In addition, the growth in the demand for the larger utility vehicles, such as sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), crossovers, and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), are further supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of functionalities and areas of application of control cables is fueling the growth of the segment.
|
Automotive Control Cables Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 974.22 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.3
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acey Engineering Pvt. Ltd., BBB Industries LLC, Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc., Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Grand Rapids Controls Co. LLC, Kalpa Industries, KALTROL, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KUSTER Holding GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Premier Auto Cables, Silco Automotive Solutions LLP, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Thai Steel Cable Public Co. Ltd., Tyler Madison Inc., WR Controls Sweden AB, and HI LEX Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
