Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market to Grow by USD 6.05 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 15, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive crankcase ventilation system market is expected to grow by USD 6.05 billion during 2021-2025, according to the new report from Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of 2020. In addition, the report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Analysis Report by Type (Passenger vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, and Buses and coaches) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automotive-crankcase-ventilation-system-market-industry-analysis
The automotive crankcase ventilation system market is driven by the growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks. In addition, the implementation of stringent emission norms is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive crankcase ventilation system market.
SUVs and pick-up trucks are used for off-roading because of various capabilities such as all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and availability of different driving modes. The sales of SUVs and pick-up trucks, especially in North America and Europe, have been increasing. Similarly, Europe and APAC countries are also experiencing a rise in demand for SUVs compared with other types of passenger cars (PCs). The market share of pick-up trucks among LCVs in Europe increased to 8.6% in 2018, and the sales of SUVs further rose in 2019. These factors will accelerate the growth of the auto parts and equipment market and contribute to the growth of the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market during the forecast period.
Major Five Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Companies:
Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
Aisan Industry Co. Ltd. manufactures and supplies PCV valves for passenger vehicles.
Alfdex AB
Alfdex AB offers an air-oil separator called Alfdex Oil Mist Separator.
Continental AG
Continental AG manufactures and designs crankcase ventilation components such as pressure sensors (fire control gauges) for diesel engines, which help in monitoring the performance of PCV systems.
Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc. designs and develops a comprehensive array of open crankcase ventilation (OCV) systems that are primarily used in diesel engine applications.
ElringKlinger AG
ElringKlinger AG manufactures and supplies PCV valves for automotive applications.
Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- Passenger vehicles - size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCVs - size and forecast 2020-2025
- HCVs - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Buses and coaches - size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
