Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market to record USD 433.29 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks

The potential growth difference for the automotive crankcase ventilation system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 433.29 million. The global automotive crankcase ventilation system market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of their flagship technologies. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, they are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are also strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Download Sample PDF Report now to understand the scope of the full report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks and the implementation of stringent emission norms are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing adoption of EVs will challenge market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive crankcase ventilation system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into PC, LCV, and HVC segments.

The PC segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period.

The growth of the PC segment will be driven by the increase in the adoption of SUVs and luxury vehicles by consumers.

The rising stringency of regulations and the increased adoption of advanced technologies are also expected to foster the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the and . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing purchasing power of consumers and higher sales of automobiles in countries such as Indonesia and Thailand .

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.: The company offers an automotive crankcase ventilation system namely, Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve, which prevents air fuel mixture in the engine from leaking out into the air.

The company offers an automotive crankcase ventilation system namely, Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve, which prevents air fuel mixture in the engine from leaking out into the air. Alfdex AB: The company offers a variety of products under the segments on-road, off-road, aftermarket sales, and others.

The company offers a variety of products under the segments on-road, off-road, aftermarket sales, and others. Chongqing Changan Zhi Yang automotive electrical Ltd.: The company offers positive crankcase ventilation valves.

The company offers positive crankcase ventilation valves. CIR Spa

Cummins Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Fleetguard Filters Pvt. Ltd.

Hengst SE

MAHLE GmbH

MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Metal Textiles Corp.

Pacific Power Group LLC

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Polytec Holding AG

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Wartsila Corp.

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 433.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Alfdex AB, Chongqing Changan Zhi Yang automotive electrical Ltd., CIR Spa, Cummins Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Fleetguard Filters Pvt. Ltd., Hengst SE, MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Metal Textiles Corp., Pacific Power Group LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Polytec Holding AG, Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and Wartsila Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.

10.4 Alfdex AB

10.5 Chongqing Changan Zhi Yang automotive electrical Ltd.

10.6 Cummins Inc.

10.7 ElringKlinger AG

10.8 Hengst SE

10.9 MAHLE GmbH

10.10 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

10.11 Mercedes Benz Group AG

10.12 Wartsila Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

