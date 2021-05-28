Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2% through 2021-2025|Need For Region-specific Crash Tests Due To Varying Safety Standards to upheave Growth|Technavio
Set to grow by USD 10.82 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive crash test dummies market to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 4activeSystems GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The need for crash and safety testing, the need for region-specific crash tests due to varying safety standards, and new crash test standards to minimize pedestrian injuries will offer immense growth opportunities. For leveraging these current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Male Crash Test Dummies
- Female Crash Test Dummies
- Child Crash Test Dummies
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive crash test dummies market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4activeSystems GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market size
- Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market trends
- Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing average age and weight of crash test dummies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high manufacturing costs and selling prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive crash test dummies market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crash test dummies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive crash test dummies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive crash test dummies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crash test dummies market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Male crash test dummies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Female crash test dummies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Child crash test dummies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 4activeSystems GmbH
- Autoliv Inc.
- Calspan Corp.
- Dynamic Research Inc.
- Encocam Ltd.
- GESAC Inc. Co.
- Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.
- IAV GmbH
- JASTI Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
