Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2% through 2021-2025|Need For Region-specific Crash Tests Due To Varying Safety Standards to upheave Growth|Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 4activeSystems GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The need for crash and safety testing, the need for region-specific crash tests due to varying safety standards, and new crash test standards to minimize pedestrian injuries will offer immense growth opportunities. For leveraging these current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is segmented as below:

Type

Male Crash Test Dummies



Female Crash Test Dummies



Child Crash Test Dummies

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive crash test dummies market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 4activeSystems GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Calspan Corp., Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., IAV GmbH, JASTI Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market size

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market trends

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increasing average age and weight of crash test dummies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high manufacturing costs and selling prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive crash test dummies market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crash test dummies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive crash test dummies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive crash test dummies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crash test dummies market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Male crash test dummies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Female crash test dummies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Child crash test dummies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4activeSystems GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

Calspan Corp.

Dynamic Research Inc.

Encocam Ltd.

GESAC Inc. Co.

Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.

IAV GmbH

JASTI Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

