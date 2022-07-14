Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size to Grow by USD 1.91 million with 46% of the growth contribution from North America - Exclusive Technavio Reports

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The automotive cybersecurity market report is segmented by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The passenger vehicles application segment held the largest automotive cybersecurity market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of automated passenger cars and vendors' focus on extending their product portfolio.

Regional Opportunities: 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the automotive cybersecurity market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The adoption of automated passenger cars will propel the automotive cybersecurity market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report Copy for segment-based market share contribution and

regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape

The automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automotive cybersecurity market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aptiv Plc: The company offers Smart Vehicle Architecture which simplifies complexity, unites diverse applications, and empowers the consumers to control the software that defines their vehicles.

The company offers Smart Vehicle Architecture which simplifies complexity, unites diverse applications, and empowers the consumers to control the software that defines their vehicles.

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.: The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions which help OEMs and tier-1 companies protect private and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks and comply with cyber security regulations and standards.

The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions which help OEMs and tier-1 companies protect private and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks and comply with cyber security regulations and standards.

Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd.: The company offers OEM, Tier-1, and aftermarket cyber security solutions.

The company offers OEM, Tier-1, and aftermarket cyber security solutions.

ESCRYPT GmbH: The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions under the brand, CycurLIB.

The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions under the brand, CycurLIB.

Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers automotive cybersecurity solutions under the brands, AURIX and OPTIGA.

Some more players covered in the report are:

Karamba Security Ltd.



Lear Corp.



RunSafe Security Inc.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



secunet Security Networks AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Threat Intelligence Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Control Systems Security Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd., ESCRYPT GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Karamba Security Ltd., Lear Corp., RunSafe Security Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and secunet Security Networks AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: System software market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aptiv Plc

10.4 Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Argus Cyber Security Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Argus Cyber Security Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Argus Cyber Security Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 ESCRYPT GmbH

Exhibit 54: ESCRYPT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 55: ESCRYPT GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 56: ESCRYPT GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 57: ESCRYPT GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 58: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 61: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.8 Karamba Security Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Karamba Security Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Karamba Security Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Karamba Security Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Karamba Security Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 67: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 RunSafe Security Inc.

Exhibit 72: RunSafe Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: RunSafe Security Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: RunSafe Security Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 secunet Security Networks AG

Exhibit 80: secunet Security Networks AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: secunet Security Networks AG - Business segments



Exhibit 82: secunet Security Networks AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: secunet Security Networks AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio