Automotive Dashboard Camera Market | Evolving Opportunities with DOD Tech and Garmin Ltd. | Technavio

The automotive dashboard camera market is set to grow by USD 3.89 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 27.48% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras, the discounts on insurance premiums for vehicles with dashboard cameras, and a large number of road accidents and road rage will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive dashboard camera market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nextbase, Panasonic Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Dashboard Camera Market size
- Automotive Dashboard Camera Market trends
- Automotive Dashboard Camera Market industry analysis
A large number of road accidents and road rage is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the inconsistent quality of automotive dashboard cameras may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dashboard camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive dashboard camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive dashboard camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard camera market vendors
