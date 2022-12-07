Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market Trends and Forecast The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor by technology type (Imaging Sensors, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, Lidar), application (Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection, Others Applications), and region







Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the imaging sensors, radar, ultrasonic sensor, and ranging sensor segments. The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for object detection, high resolution target separation, 3D detection, and 3600 object recognition technologies.



Emerging Trends in the Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of long range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors.



Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Segments



The analyst forecasts that imaging sensor technology will remain the largest segment, and Lidar segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market by technology, application, region, as follows:



Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Imaging Sensors

â€¢ By Type

â€¢ Monocular Camera

â€¢ Stereo Camera

â€¢ Night Vision Camera

â€¢ Radar

â€¢ By Frequency

â€¢ 24 GHz

â€¢ 77 GHz

â€¢ 79 GHz

â€¢ By Range

â€¢ Short Range

â€¢ Mid-Range

â€¢ Long Range

â€¢ Ultrasonic Sensors

â€¢ By Type

â€¢ Sonar

â€¢ Object Detection

â€¢ Lidar

â€¢ By Type

â€¢ Mechanical Lidar

â€¢ Static and Flash Lidar

â€¢ By Range

â€¢ Short Range

â€¢ Mid-Range

â€¢ Long Range



Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Blind Spot Detection

â€¢ Adaptive Cruise Control

â€¢ Parking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection

â€¢ Others Applications

â€¢ Automated Braking System

â€¢ Lane Change Assistance

â€¢ Rear Collision Warning

â€¢ Traffic Signal Assistance



Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market by Region [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ United States

â€¢ Canada

â€¢ Mexico

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ United Kingdom

â€¢ Germany

â€¢ France

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ Japan

â€¢ China

â€¢ South Korea

â€¢ India

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive detection and ranging sensor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive detection and ranging sensor companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Continental AG

â€¢ Aptiv Plc

â€¢ Denso Corporation

â€¢ Robert Bosch

â€¢ Magna International

â€¢ Valeo

â€¢ ZF TRW Automotive

Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market Insights

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that imaging sensor technology is the largest segment of the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, and LIDAR technology is witnessing an above average growth.

Features of the Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Global automotive detection and ranging sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Global automotive detection and ranging sensor market size by various segments, such as by technology, application in terms of value.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Global Automotive detection and ranging sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by a type and regions for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive detection and ranging sensor market size?

Answer: The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $76.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Answer: The automotive detection and ranging sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for object detection, high resolution target separation, 3D detection, and 3600 object recognition technologies.

Q4. What are the major technologies or end use industries for automotive detection and ranging sensor?

Answer: Imaging sensor technology is the major segment by technology for automotive detection and ranging sensor.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of long range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors.

Q6. Who are the key automotive detection and ranging sensor companies?



Answer: Some of the key automotive detection and ranging sensor companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which automotive detection and ranging sensor application segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that blind spot detection will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Q8: In Automotive detection and ranging sensor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for advanced vehicles, increasing road accidents, and automation of vehicles.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 6 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?

Q.5 What are the new technology developments in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 Who are the major players in this automotive detection and ranging sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



For any questions related to automotive detection and ranging sensor market or related to automotive detection and ranging sensor companies, automotive detection and ranging sensor market share, automotive detection and ranging sensor market analysis, automotive detection and ranging sensor market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Pages 144

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million



Regional Scope North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany and United Kingdom), Asia (China, Japan, and India), and ROW (Middle East and Brazil)

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger, Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By Technology and Application

Customization 10% Customization without Any Additional Cost



