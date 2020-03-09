Automotive Digital Assistant Industry Outlook to 2025: Market Insights, Use Cases & OEM Examples, Company Profiles, Growth Opportunities
Mar 09, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Automotive Digital Assistant Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides an overview of the upcoming technologies, features, services and trends pertaining to digital assistants in the automotive industry.
Digital assistants have evolved from their infotainment use cases to vehicle and driver safety use cases. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers are significantly investing in the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in enhancing digital assistant functions and capabilities. The analysis of automakers with respect to digital assistants demonstrates the standards that different brands are setting with respect to technologies.
Partnerships and collaborations are vital to OEMs, as they lack the necessary in-house digital capabilities. Pure-play voice suppliers will intensify market competition through OEM partnerships and continuous product innovation. Companies such as Daimler and BMW are proactively identifying ways to ensure a comprehensive digital assistant in their next-generation connected vehicles through partnerships with technology suppliers.
OEM's approach towards digital assistants is primarily focused on adopting hybrid solutions. With increasing vehicle connectivity and 5G technology, digital assistants will reside embedded in the car with maximum processing over the cloud. The research also identifies the growth potential of emerging applications of digital assistants, including voice biometrics, in-vehicle voice payments and digital assistant integration with in-vehicle sensors.
The study includes concepts, case studies and companies that have been in the spotlight recently and are going to play a major role in shaping up the industry in the coming years. It also provides an overview of the level of OEM involvement in the digital assistant space and the profiles key technology enablers. Observations from interviews with automakers, digital assistant suppliers, Tier I suppliers, and technology providers have been provided, and the trends pertaining to digital assistants, connected services, and smartphone interfacing solutions are discussed.
The study offers growth opportunities, strategic imperatives and key takeaways for a wider audience. Topics, such as digital assistant evolution, emotional intelligence AI and in-car voice biometrics discuss the opportunities for OEMs and potential start-ups that are seeking to understand business models to venture into such domains.
Major Issues Addressed
- What are the growth opportunities for OEMs and Tier I suppliers in the automotive digital assistant space?
- How does the competitive landscape look like? What are the different strategies adopted by OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and security start-ups?
- What future trends are likely to be seen in the automotive digital assistant market?
- What are the various business models adopted by vehicle voice suppliers and which one will garner value in both the current and the future ecosystems?
- Which type of automotive digital assistant sees higher adoption in the global market?
- What are the current trends in the automotive digital assistant market?
- What are the approaches automakers are adopting to include digital assistants in the vehicle?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Digital Assistant Evolution
- Hybrid Platforms - Emerging Winner
- OEM Digital Assistant Partnerships
- Digital Assistant - Select OEM Proprietary Solution Analysis
- Current and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Background
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
- Digital Assistants - An Overview
- Automotive Digital Assistant Market Insights
- Audio Vendors Focus on Advancing Noise Cancellation Tech
- Digital Assistant Evolution in the Automotive Environment
- Role of AI in Automotive Digital Assistants
- Emotional Intelligence AI Integration in Digital Assistants
- In-car AI Assistants to Assimilate with User's Digital Lifestyle
- In-Car Voice Biometrics
- Monetizing Voice Search
- Application Roadmap for Digital Assistants
4. Forecast and Outlook
- Voice Recognition Integral Part of HMI
- Forecast Assumptions and Analysis
- Embedded Digital Assistant Market Penetration
- Brought-in Digital Assistant Market Penetration, 2018 and 2025
- Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market Penetration Forecast
- Digital Assistants - Regional Highlights
- Automotive Digital Assistant Market - Future Outlook
5. Use Cases and OEM Examples
- Digital Assistant Use Cases
- Teslabot v2.0
- BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA)
- MBUX Voice Assistant - Hey Mercedes
- Ford SYNC with Amazon Alexa
- Digital Assistant through Customer Reviews
6. Company Profiles
- Industry Players Developments
- Nuance - Dragon Drive
- IBM - IBM Watson AI Assistant
- SoundHound - Houndify
- Digital Assistants in China
- Emotion-Aware Vehicle Assistants (EVA)
- Amazon Alexa in Automotive Environment
- Amazon Alexa is Going Deeper in Vehicles
- Innovative Microsoft Solutions Digital Assistants, AI and Azure IOT
- Google's Growing Presence in the Automotive World
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Automotive Digital Assistant Ecosystem Companies
- Growth Opportunity - Partnerships, Business Models & Acquisitions
- Automotive Digital Assistants - Strategic Imperatives
- OEM Recommendations
8. The Last Word
- Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- BMW
- Ford
- IBM
- Nuance
- SoundHound
- Tesla
