Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2021-2025, Aptiv Plc and Continental AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
May 28, 2021, 20:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive digital instrument cluster market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive digital instrument cluster market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Luxury vehicles led the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the next five years.
- What is the major driver influencing the market?
Multilayer display enabling further developments in the digital instrument cluster will drive the market positively during the forecast period,
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Market growth is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25%.
- What is the key challenge?
A sharp decline in automobile production and sales will impede the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
38% of the growth will originate from North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., International Automotive Components Group SA, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the multilayer display enabling further developments in the digital instrument cluster, development of RTOS providing the scalable foundation for a range of instrument cluster products will offer immense growth opportunities, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive digital instrument cluster market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Luxury Vehicles
- Mid-segment Vehicles
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive digital instrument cluster market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Size
- Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Trends
- Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of superior graphic display as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital instrument cluster market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive digital instrument cluster market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive digital instrument cluster market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive digital instrument cluster market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive digital instrument cluster market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mid-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- International Automotive Components Group SA
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Visteon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
