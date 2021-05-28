Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2021-2025, Aptiv Plc and Continental AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive digital instrument cluster market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Luxury vehicles led the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the next five years.

Luxury vehicles led the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the next five years. What is the major driver influencing the market?

Multilayer display enabling further developments in the digital instrument cluster will drive the market positively during the forecast period,

Multilayer display enabling further developments in the digital instrument cluster will drive the market positively during the forecast period, At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Market growth is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25%.

Market growth is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25%. What is the key challenge?

A sharp decline in automobile production and sales will impede the market growth.

A sharp decline in automobile production and sales will impede the market growth. How big is the North America market?

38% of the growth will originate from North America .

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automotive Passive Safety System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive passive safety system market size is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion and record a CAGR of 3.58% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Automotive Level Sensor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive level sensor market size is expected to grow by USD 1.38 billion and record a CAGR of 4.30% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., International Automotive Components Group SA, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the multilayer display enabling further developments in the digital instrument cluster, development of RTOS providing the scalable foundation for a range of instrument cluster products will offer immense growth opportunities, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive digital instrument cluster market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is segmented as below:

Application

Luxury Vehicles



Mid-segment Vehicles

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45176

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive digital instrument cluster market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Size

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Trends

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of superior graphic display as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital instrument cluster market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive digital instrument cluster market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive digital instrument cluster market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive digital instrument cluster market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive digital instrument cluster market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mid-segment vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

International Automotive Components Group SA

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Visteon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-digital-instrument-cluster-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

