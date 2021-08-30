Automotive Digital Key Market records a CAGR of over 7% by 2025| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Fetch a Free Sample Report!

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the Automotive Digital Key Market industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Automotive Digital Key Market Players

BMW AG - The company offers digital key access through its BMW Connected smartphone application

The company offers digital key access through its BMW Connected smartphone application . Continental AG - The company offers bidirectional keys and digital keys with NFC technology.

The company offers bidirectional keys and digital keys with NFC technology. Daimler AG - The company offers digital keys in its Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars and its vehicles on car-sharing platforms.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

Application

Personal Use



Car Sharing And Car Rental

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The automotive digital key market is driven by increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services. In addition, other factors such as the use of digital keys for all connected systems are expected to trigger the automotive digital key market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



The report will also cover -

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

