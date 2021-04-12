Automotive Digital Key Market to grow by 1034.84 th units in 2021|Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Opportunities, and Forecast| Technavio

Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive digital key market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Use of digital keys for all connected systems is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 1034.84 th units.



BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.



The increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services is one of the major factors driving the market.



The Europe region will contribute to 48% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for car-sharing and car rental services will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive digital key market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Digital Key Market is segmented as below:

Application

Personal Use



Car Sharing and Car Rental

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive digital key market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Digital Key Market Size

Automotive Digital Key Market Trends

Automotive Digital Key Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of digital keys for all connected systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital key market growth during the next few years. Also, digital key accessibility when smart device runs out of charge and use of smart wearables as digital keys will lead to a sizeable demand of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive digital key market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the automotive digital key market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the automotive digital key market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive digital key market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Personal use - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car sharing and car rental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Continental AG

Daimler AG

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Valeo SA

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

