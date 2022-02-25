Automotive Digital Key Market to Grow by USD 640.39 Mn| The standardization for using smart devices as keys to boost market growth| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including BMW AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH. HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, RoboArt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., Apple Inc., DENSO Corp. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape. Segments: Application (personal use and car-sharing and car rental) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Digital Key Market is expected to increase by USD 640.39 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.25%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Automotive Digital Key Market

The Automotive Digital Key Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.

Daimler.com: Offers a wide range of products such as payment solution, subscription management, APIs and integrations.

Ford.com: Offers a wide range of solutions such as sell physical products, sell digital products, optimize B2B sales.

Gi-de.com: Offers Fenix that is an industry-aligned execution framework, that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives.

Automotive Digital Key Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

Application

Personal Use



Car Sharing And Car Rental

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Automotive Digital Key Market Key Driver:

The standardization for using smart devices as keys:



The necessity for standardizing technical standards and the security provided when accessing vehicles via smart devices are motivating groups like the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to strive toward security and standardization. The CCC made the effort using existing standard technologies such as the global platform, the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), Bluetooth, and NFC.

Automotive Digital Key Market Key Trend:

the use of smart wearables as digital keys :



The use of a smartphone to access a digital key is still in its early stages of development. However, some manufacturers have begun to include digital key accessibility in smart wearables. For example, Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the Activity key, a new smart wearable. Furthermore, Apple Inc. introduced digital car keys in June 2020 , allowing iPhone or Apple Watch users to unlock cars wirelessly. In the next years, the trend of adopting smart wearables as digital keys would positively benefit the worldwide automotive digital key market

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Personal use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Car sharing and car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Continental AG

Daimler AG

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Valeo SA

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

