Automotive E-Compressor Market Size to Grow by USD 7.45 Bn, Carl Zeiss Stiftung and Denso Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive E-Compressor Market by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive e-compressor market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.45 billion.

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive E-Compressor Market 2022-2026

The automotive e-compressor market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Anhui Dyne Automotive Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Faurecia SE, Denso Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Volkswagen AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Valeo SA, Toyota Motor Corp, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Carl Zeiss Stiftung - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as automotive air conditioning compressor terminals.

The company offers automotive e-compressors such as automotive air conditioning compressor terminals. Denso Corp. - Th company offers automotive e-compressors such as reciprocating and rotary type compressors.

Th company offers automotive e-compressors such as reciprocating and rotary type compressors. Hanon Systems - The company offers automotive e-compressors that consist of a scroll compressor controlled by an onboard electric motor and integrated power electronics.

The company offers automotive e-compressors that consist of a scroll compressor controlled by an onboard electric motor and integrated power electronics. MAHLE GmbH - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as the Mahle e-compressor for electric vehicles.

The company offers automotive e-compressors such as the Mahle e-compressor for electric vehicles. Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as scroll-type compressors.

The company offers automotive e-compressors such as scroll-type compressors. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive e- compressors such as belt-driven compressors.

The company offers automotive e- compressors such as belt-driven compressors. Robert Bosch GmbH - The company offers automotive e-compressors such as an electric air compressor with integrated power electronics.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive e-compressor market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth in market share, and investments.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is driving the automotive e-compressor market growth. However, factors such as declining automotive production may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive E-Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anhui Dyne Automotive Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Faurecia SE, Hanon Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp, Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

