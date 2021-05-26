Automotive eCall Market to grow by 5.22 Million Units in 2021, Aptiv Plc and Continental AG Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive eCall market and it is poised to grow by 5.22 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Development of next-generation telematics protocol is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 5.22 million units.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Increasing number of accidents is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure restraints the market growth.
- How big is the Europe market?
- The Europe region will contribute 67% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of accidents will offer immense growth opportunities.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive eCall market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive eCall Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Standard Installation
- TPS Installation
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive eCall market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive eCall Market Size
- Automotive eCall Market Trends
- Automotive eCall Market Analysis
This study identifies the development of next-generation telematics protocol as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive eCall Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive eCall market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive eCall market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive eCall market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive eCall market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Telit Communications Plc
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Thales Group
- u-blox Holding AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
