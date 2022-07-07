Automotive eCall Market to Reach 5.22 Million Units Globally by 2025 at 2.86% CAGR | Technavio

The automotive eCall market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The automotive eCall market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-Blox Holding AG among others.

For Instance, Aptiv Plc, the company provides automotive eCall services under this brand name

the company provides automotive eCall services under this brand name To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Automotive ECall Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The OEM's push to capitalize on unexplored markets of developing countries is a major factor driving the global automotive eCall market share growth. Developing economies, such as China and India , have been posting healthy growth rates in the automotive sector despite the sluggish growth in this sector worldwide. This is due to the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization in these nations. Recently, these countries have demonstrated an increase in the ownership of passenger cars that have in-built telematics systems owing to an increase in the importance of safety features and changing customer preferences.

Developing economies, such as and , have been posting healthy growth rates in the automotive sector despite the sluggish growth in this sector worldwide. This is due to the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization in these nations. Recently, these countries have demonstrated an increase in the ownership of passenger cars that have in-built telematics systems owing to an increase in the importance of safety features and changing customer preferences. Market Challenges - The low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure will be a major challenge for the global automotive eCall market share growth during the forecast period. The European member states have undertaken many initiatives to lay the foundation for the installation of eCall systems. One such initiative is the ban on telephone roaming charges across member states across Europe . Despite these initiatives, OEMs are still skeptical about the installation of eCall systems as the returns for such systems are low. The revenues generated from eCall systems depend on rare events like accidents.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a Sample Report right now!

Automotive ECall Market - Segmentation Analysis:

The automotive eCall market report is segmented by Technology (standard installation and TPS installation) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis : 67% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , France , Russian Federation , and the UK are the key markets for the automotive eCall market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

: 67% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. , , , and the UK are the key markets for the automotive eCall market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Revenue Generating Segment: The automotive eCall market share growth by the standard installation segment will be significant for revenue generation. Standard eCall systems are based on the emergency calling service provided by a country.

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive ECall Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive ECall Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive ECall Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The automotive dampers market share is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

share is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%. The automotive projector headlamps market share is expected to increase to USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Automotive ECall Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2.86% Market growth 2021-2025 5.22 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.21 Performing market contribution Europe at 67% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Standard installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Standard installation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: TPS installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: TPS installation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aptiv Plc

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 48: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 49: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 50:Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 53: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 61: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 62: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 63:Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 64: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.8 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 66: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 67: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 68: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

10.9 Telit Communications Plc

Exhibit 70: Telit Communications Plc - Overview



Exhibit 71: Telit Communications Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 72:Telit Communications Plc - Key news



Exhibit 73: Telit Communications Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Telit Communications Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 75: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 u-blox Holding AG

Exhibit 83: u-blox Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: u-blox Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85:u-blox Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 86: u-blox Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: u-blox Holding AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio