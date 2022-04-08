Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market Size to Grow by USD 9.56 billion | Increasing Preference for Safe and Convenient Features in Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive electric side view mirror market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing preference for safe and convenient features in vehicles is driving the global automotive electric side view mirror market growth. The growing number of road accidents is a major reason for the demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles. This has boosted the integration of mirror systems that provide drivers with improved visibility and awareness. Additional safety features, such as blind-spot detection and lane departure warning systems, make driving safer. Automotive electric side-view mirrors provide better visibility to drivers when compared with conventional side-view mirrors by reducing blind spots. They can be configured to provide maximum visibility under low-light conditions to increase awareness.

Government regulations regarding automotive mirrors are challenging the global automotive electric side view mirror market growth. Regulatory authorities in countries such as China, South Korea, and India do not have testing procedures that test the integrity and reliability of newly developed automotive technologies. The irregularity of regulations followed in the US and Europe hinders the usability of a vehicle model equipped with automotive electric side-view mirrors.

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive electric side view mirror market, including ABLE PROGRESS INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsuba Corp., Modern Auto Plast, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Ningbo Jingcheng Car Industry Co. Ltd., Prakant Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Rosco Inc., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Valeo SA among others.

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electric side view mirror market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive electric side view mirror market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive electric side view mirror market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electric side view mirror market vendors

Automotive Electric Side View Mirror Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABLE PROGRESS INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsuba Corp., Modern Auto Plast, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Ningbo Jingcheng Car Industry Co. Ltd., Prakant Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Rosco Inc., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

