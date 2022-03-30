Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (ORVM) Mirror Market size to grow by USD 2.04 billion| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BEEKAY AUTOMOTIVES

Enginetech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Ficosa Internacional SA

FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH

Gentex Corp.

Hilux Auto Electric Pvt. Ltd.

Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd.

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG

Mitsuba Corp.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Murakami Corp.

Royal Auto Product

Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd.

SL Corp.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 52% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the market in APAC. Vehicle manufacturers offer electrically adjustable ORVMs in their vehicles as standard or optional fitment, which will facilitate the automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. In recent years, automotive OEMs have introduced advanced autonomous technologies such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. Such developments are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing demand for electrically adjustable ORVMs with advanced functionalities is challenging the automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market growth. These mirrors are integrated with advanced functionalities such as heated mirrors, puddle lamps, and mirrors with auto-fold function. Features such as heated mirrors and auto-tilt mirrors improve the functionality of electrically adjustable ORVMs. Hence, the growing integration of advanced features in electrically adjustable ORVMs is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Government regulations regarding automotive mirrors are challenging the automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market growth. The majority of states in the US have laws requiring automobiles to have rear-view mirrors. However, technological developments in the automotive industry have outpaced developments in regulatory systems followed in various countries. This has restricted vehicle manufacturers from equipping vehicles with certain technologies.

Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (ORVM) Mirror Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BEEKAY AUTOMOTIVES, Enginetech Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ficosa Internacional SA, FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, Gentex Corp., Hilux Auto Electric Pvt. Ltd., Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd., ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD., Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsuba Corp., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Royal Auto Product, Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., SL Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ficosa Internacional SA

Exhibit 89: Ficosa Internacional SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ficosa Internacional SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ficosa Internacional SA - Key offerings

10.4 Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Exhibit 95: ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 96: ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD. - Segment focus

10.6 Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 102: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 107: MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 108: MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsuba Corp.

Exhibit 110: Mitsuba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mitsuba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mitsuba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Mitsuba Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Murakami Corp.

Exhibit 119: Murakami Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Murakami Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Murakami Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

