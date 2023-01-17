Automotive engine market size to grow by 14.23 million units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive engine market size is estimated to increase by 14.23 million units between 2022 and 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global automotive engine market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Market 2023-2027

AB Volvo - The company offers automotive engines such as Volvo D11 engine, Volvo D13TC engine, and X15 engine.

The company offers automotive engines such as Volvo D11 engine, Volvo D13TC engine, and X15 engine. BMW AG - The company offers automotive engines such as V8-cylinder engine, inline 6-cylinder engine, and 4-cylinder turbo engine.

The company offers automotive engines such as V8-cylinder engine, inline 6-cylinder engine, and 4-cylinder turbo engine. Cummins Inc. - The company offers automotive engines such as F3.8 engine, X15 engine, and QST30 engine.

The company offers automotive engines such as F3.8 engine, X15 engine, and QST30 engine. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - The company offers automotive engines such as Type 935/76 engine.

The company offers automotive engines such as Type 935/76 engine.

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive engine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive engines in the market are AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cummins Inc., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are focusing on manufacturing automotive engines with low emissions. Thus, automotive engine manufacturers have been improving automotive engine technology to meet the growing demand for advanced vehicles. Such developments will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Global automotive engine market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive engine market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (in-line engine, V-type engine, and flat engine) and fuel type (gasoline and diesel engine).

The gasoline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Passenger cars generally use gasoline-powered engines, as they emit fewer pollutants, create less vibration and noise, and are lightweight. Engine downsizing is another major factor propelling the demand for gasoline engines, which reduces the size of a gasoline engine when compared to a diesel engine. In addition, diesel-powered cars are more expensive than gasoline-powered passenger cars. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive engine market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive engine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India have the largest share of the automotive engine market in APAC in terms of production volume due to the presence of a large automotive production base. During the forecast period, low-cost manufacturers are expected to enter the market in APAC, especially in China , owing to the reduction in the prices of components and the availability of stable and advanced systems.

Global automotive engine market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The high growth volume for the premium vehicle segment is driving the growth of the global automotive engine market. With changing customer preferences, the sales of performance, premium, and sport utility vehicles are expected to increase. The demand for SUVs has increased over the last four years. In addition, the demand for luxury vehicles is increasing in emerging markets such as China and India owing to stable economic conditions and rising consumer disposable incomes. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing demand for fuel efficiency is a key trend in the global automotive engine market. The demand for fuel efficiency, safety, and emission reduction is growing in the automotive industry to improve the driving experience. This increases the efficiency of car engines, which helps reduce fuel costs. In addition, automotive OEMs prefer efficient automotive engine suppliers due to the demands for high performance and low fuel consumption. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is challenging the global automotive engine market growth. The increasing emphasis on the use of sustainable energy has increased the demand for electric cars. Some of the main factors that have increased the demand for electric vehicles include government subsidies, lower prices for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and the adoption of cost-effective electric vehicles. The rapid expansion of electric car charging infrastructure, increasing consumer awareness, and total or partial bans on the use of fuel-engine vehicles are also increasing the demand for electric cars globally. These factors will negatively impact the demand for automotive engines during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive engine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive engine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive engine market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine market vendors

The automotive third-party logistics (3PL) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 93.48 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (finished vehicle and auto components), service (transportation, warehousing, distribution, inventory management, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2023-2027 14.23 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cummins Inc., Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co., MAHLE GmbH, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Fuel Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Automotive Engine Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Automotive Engine Market 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.2 Fuel Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Fuel Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.3 Cylinder Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Cylinder Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Fuel Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fuel Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Fuel Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Fuel Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Fuel Type

6.3 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Diesel engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Diesel engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Diesel engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Diesel engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Diesel engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Fuel Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Fuel Type (million units)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 In-line engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on In-line engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on In-line engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 49: Chart on In-line engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on In-line engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 V-type engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on V-type engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on V-type engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 53: Chart on V-type engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on V-type engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Flat engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Flat engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Flat engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Flat engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Flat engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type (million units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 112: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 113: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 115: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 BMW AG

Exhibit 117: BMW AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: BMW AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: BMW AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: BMW AG - Segment focus

12.5 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 121: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Exhibit 125: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Segment focus

12.7 Eicher Motors Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Eicher Motors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Eicher Motors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Eicher Motors Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 132: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.9 General Motors Co

Exhibit 137: General Motors Co - Overview



Exhibit 138: General Motors Co - Business segments



Exhibit 139: General Motors Co - Key news



Exhibit 140: General Motors Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: General Motors Co - Segment focus

12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Exhibit 142: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 143: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 145: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Segment focus

12.11 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 147: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.12 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 152: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 154: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 155: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Mazda Motor Corp.

Exhibit 157: Mazda Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Mazda Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Mazda Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Mazda Motor Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 161: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.15 Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Exhibit 165: Mitsubishi Motors Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Mitsubishi Motors Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Mitsubishi Motors Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Mitsubishi Motors Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Renault SAS

Exhibit 169: Renault SAS - Overview



Exhibit 170: Renault SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Renault SAS - Key news



Exhibit 172: Renault SAS - Key offerings

12.17 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 173: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 174: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 176: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

