Automotive engine sensors market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive engine sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 6277.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 61%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Automotive engine sensors market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Automotive engine sensors market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Automotive engine sensors market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (process sensors and position sensors), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the process sensors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing sales of mid- and low-segment vehicles and the growing focus on passenger safety and vehicle security.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive engine sensors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive engine sensors market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of high population base, rising employment opportunities, increasing trade and logistics activities, and establishment of new manufacturing plants have fostered the growth of the automotive industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the automotive engine sensors market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Automotive engine sensors market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety.

Evolving demands from consumers is driving automakers to focus on improving fuel efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions.

This is increasing the number of sensors used in the vehicle such as pressure sensors, position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Besides, the rising disposable income of consumers in developing regions such as APAC has resulted in a vast number of buyers.

All these factors are fueling the growth of the global automotive engine sensors market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for pressure sensors is identified as the key trend in the market.

Advances in vehicle transmission systems and the rising penetration of autonomous technologies have increased the use of pressure sensors in vehicles.

These sensors are employed in a variety of applications such as MEMS and capacitive ceramics.

In addition, the rising stringency of regulations in the automotive industry has increased the adoption of exhaust gas recirculation pressure sensors in automobiles.

As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Issues related to inappropriate tuning of sensors are identified as one of the major challenges hindering growth.

Inappropriate tuning of automotive sensors may create unwanted stoppages of the vehicle as these sensors stimulate various automotive systems, such as brake systems.

This affects the driving experience of the vehicle as well as other vehicles on the road.

Also, occasional faults in the system can lead to drivers discarding sensor technology.

Such challenges are hindering the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this automotive engine sensors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive engine sensors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive engine sensors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive engine sensors market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine sensors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive lidar sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 408.48 million . The rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of automotive LiDAR sensors may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rapid developments in autonomous vehicle technology are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of automotive LiDAR sensors may impede the market growth. The automotive antenna module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,071.96 million . The increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for frequent advancements and updates in technology may impede the market growth.

Automotive Engine Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6277.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv PLC, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Dorman Products Inc., DRiV Inc., Electricfil SA., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Spectra Premium Industries Inc., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Walker Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive engine sensors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive engine sensors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Process sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Process sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Process sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Process sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Process sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Position sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Position sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Position sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Position sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Position sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amphenol Corp.

Exhibit 108: Amphenol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Aptiv PLC

Exhibit 112: Aptiv PLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aptiv PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Aptiv PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Aptiv PLC - Segment focus

12.5 Auto DITEX BG Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Auto DITEX BG Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Auto DITEX BG Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Auto DITEX BG Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 119: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.7 Denso Corp.

Exhibit 123: Denso Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Denso Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Denso Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Denso Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Denso Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Dorman Products Inc.

Exhibit 128: Dorman Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dorman Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Dorman Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 DRiV Inc.

Exhibit 131: DRiV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: DRiV Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: DRiV Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Electricfil SA.

Exhibit 134: Electricfil SA. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Electricfil SA. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Electricfil SA. - Key offerings

12.11 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 137: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 138: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 139: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 140: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 156: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 159: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.16 PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd.

Exhibit 160: PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corporation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 163: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio