Automotive Engine Sensors Market to grow by USD 4.81 Billion during 2021-2025, Amphenol Corp. and Aptiv Plc emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety, increasing demand for Inertial Measurement Units sensors due to advancement in manufacturing technology, and stringent government regulations on emission control will offer immense growth opportunities, low profitability for vendors is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive engine sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product

Process Sensors



Position Sensors

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engine sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Sensors Market Size

Automotive Engine Sensors Market Trends

Automotive Engine Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine sensors market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Engine Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine sensors market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine sensors market vendors

