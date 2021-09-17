Automotive Engine Valves Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 66 Mn units growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Valves Market is segmented as below:

Type

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Material

Steel



Titanium



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive engine valves market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Valves Market size

Automotive Engine Valves Market trends

Automotive Engine Valves Market industry analysis

The automotive engine valves market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Stringent regulations to control emissions from IC engines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing will hamper the market growth.

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine valves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Hitachi Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

