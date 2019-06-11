Automotive Entertainment Systems Market, 2022 - Focus on DVD Players, Audio Players, Satellite Radio, & Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Entertainment Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:

DVD Players

Audio Players

Satellite Radio

Others

The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Bose Corporation ( USA )

) Blaupunkt GmbH ( Germany )

) Clarion Corporation of America ( USA )

) Continental Automotive GmbH ( Germany )

) Harman International ( USA )

) JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation ( USA )

Corporation ( ) Kenwood USA Corporation ( USA )

Corporation ( ) KVH Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) LG Electronics Inc. (Korea)

Magnadyne Corporation ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. ( USA )

) Myron & Davis ( USA )

) Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America ( USA )

) Pioneer Electronics ( USA ) Inc. ( USA )

) Inc. ( ) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Visteon Corporation ( USA )

) VOXX International Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Standard Entertainment Still a Mainstay in Most Cars

Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Market Outlook

Developing Regions: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Automotive Entertainment Systems Market in Asia-Pacific to Surge



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Extreme Commuting Makes Entertainment Indispensable for the Average Vehicle Owner

Growing Demand for Small Affordable Workday Cars in Developing Markets Benefits the Standard Entertainment Systems Market

Emergence of Satellite Radio, as the Most Affordable Form of Rudimentary Telematics, Sustains Growth

Car AM/FM Radios Retain Their Evergreen Sheen

Custom Sound System Upgrades Drive Demand for Car Speakers in the Aftermarket

High-Fidelity Stereo Systems Grow in Prominence in Luxury Cars

Developments in HD Displays Drive Upgrades of Stereo HUs & DVD HUs in the Aftermarket

Developments in Rear Seat Entertainment Fuels Demand for DVD Players

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Rising Passenger Car Density Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in the Market

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction & Brief History

Components of Automotive Audio Systems

Head Unit

Output Devices

Amplifiers

Subwoofers

Capacitors

Other Components of an Automotive Audio Systems

Overview of Segments Covered in the Study

DVD Players

Audio Players

Satellite Radio

Satellite Radio Components

Antennas

Dedicated Receiver

RF Modulated Control Unit

Automotive Radio Challenges

Design and Quality Issues

RF Issues

Others



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Competitive Factors

Innovation

Product Performance

Price

Timely Delivery & Distribution Network

Product Knowledge

Partnerships and Collaborations

Geographic Coverage

Distribution Network



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Pioneer Electronics Unveils Two Packaged Mobile Multi-Media Systems for Rear Passengers

Pioneer India Electronics Rolls Out Z Series Stereos

Pioneer India Electronics Introduces Novel Enclosed Subwoofers

Clarion Corporation of America Introduces NX807 Double Din In -Dash Infotainment Source Unit with Apple CarPlay Support

Panasonic Automotive Systems Introduces Panasonic Cognitive Infotainment

Wipro Customizes Digital-TV Middleware Solution for the Japanese Automotive Market

Pioneer India Electronics Launches AVH-X8890BT Touchscreen Car Stereo

Kenwood Releases DDX9016S Premium Luxury Multimedia Audio Model

VOXXHirschmann to Unveil Evolution Series Rear Seat Vehicle Infotainment Solution

Pioneer Launches New CD Receivers and Digital Media Receiver for In-Vehicle Entertainment

Visteon to Launch New Line of Head-Up Displays

Alpine Electronics Introduces New Apple CarPlay Compatible Model

Alpine Electronics Introduces New Restyle Dash Systems

Alpine Electronics Introduces Rear Seat Entertainment Systems

Visteon to Showcase Driver-Focused Electronics Technology

NetRange and IAV to Showcase New Automotive Entertainment Platform

Hyundai Launches New AVN Infotainment System

SanDisk Launches Automotive Grade NAND Flash Solutions for Automotive Infotainment Systems

Parrot Launches New In-Dash Entertainment System

Mitsubishi Electric Launches New IVI Systems

Sony Electronics Introduces New High-Resolution Audio Line-Up

Audison Launches Hi-Res Digital Music Player for Automotive Aftermarket



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Samsung Electronics Snaps Up Harman International Industries

Qualcomm to Acquire NXP and Partner with Volkswagen

NXP Semiconductors Enters into Strategic Partnership with Geely Automobile Group

Google Partners with Volvo

NXP Semiconductors Extends Collaboration with HARMAN International

Panasonic Automotive Systems Collaborates with FCA and Leading Software Companies

Eros Now Announces Strategic Integration Deal with Ola's In-Car Entertainment Ola Play

PSA Group and Qualcomm Technologies Enters into Strategic Collaboration

Trustonic Enters into Collaboration with MediaTek

Fiat Chrysler Partners with Google

Microsoft Expands Partnership with BMW

Ola Partners with YuppTV

Tata Elxsi Inks Pact with Irdeto

Mercedes-Benz Announces Long-Term Partnership with JAY-Z's TIDAL Digital Entertainment Platform

Delphi Automotive Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with BlackBerry

HARMAN International Partners with CANTON

HARMAN International Collaborates with WayRay

SiriusXM Takes Over Automatic Labs

Panasonic, Qualcomm, and Google Collaborate to Develop Android-Based IVI System

BlackBerry QNX Teams Up with Obigo

Apple Partners with Ola

Harman International Announces a Partnership and Invests in Navdy

Clarion Forms a Joint Venture with Wuhan KOTEI Informatics

INRIX Takes Over OpenCar

Visteon to Acquire AllGo Systems

HARMAN Acquires Automotive Audio Business of Bang & Olufsen

HARMAN Inks Strategic Partnership with Dirac

JVC Kenwood to Acquire ASK Industries

VOXXHirschmann to Supply Dual DVD Head Restraints

HARMAN Inks Agreement with GAC Fiat in China

QNX Partners with LG and Volkswagen

TA Instruments Completes Acquisition of Bose Electroforce



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)

The United States (33)

(33) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (10)

(10) Europe (17)

(17) France (1)

(1)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

(Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (1)



