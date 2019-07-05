Automotive Ethernet Markets to 2024: A Global Growth of 21.7% is Projected During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ethernet Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Bandwidth, Application, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Farming and Off-highway Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive Ethernet market is at its nascent stage, and its market size is expected to grow from USD 1,635 million in 2019 to USD 4,367 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The automotive Ethernet market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), bandwidth, application, vehicle type, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the automotive Ethernet market.

Rise in the deployment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems to drive the automotive Ethernet market

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market include increasing demand for higher bandwidth, rise in deployment of ADAS and infotainment systems, rising vehicle production, and growing demand for passenger and safety and convenience. However, interoperability among components and application compatibility could pose challenges to market growth.

By component, the hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Automotive Ethernet provides connectivity for various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, body and comfort, ADAS, and infotainment systems. It supports high bandwidth applications operating at high or low speed. Moreover, it also reduces cable and labor cost by simplifying the network complexities that includes configuration, management, and optimization aligned with in-vehicle networks. Increase in demand for ADAS and infotainment systems have propelled automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt Ethernet hardware components. Ethernet offers a range of benefits, including higher bandwidth, scalability, speed, and low latency.

By application, the infotainment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Infotainment and Human Machine Interface (HMI) sensor communicate with other domains within the vehicle. This requires higher bandwidth, secure connectivity, and low latency. Therefore, Ethernet adoption in vehicles for the infotainment systems is growing exponentially over the last few years.

Ethernet offers all the features and functionalities that help the infotainment system to function smoothly. Innovative and high-quality infotainment technologies enhance the driving experience as well as the attractiveness of a vehicle. The integration of personal mobile devices and web-based services can also enhance the vehicle's safety aspect. Automotive infotainment is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the market

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market by volume for the automotive Ethernet technology. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in APAC is the increased production of passenger cars. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered as manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry.

According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) vehicle production data, China, Japan, India, and South Korea together produced more than 46 million vehicles in 2018. With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for in-vehicle networking component is expected to increase during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market in the region.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of Low-Cost Ethernet Technology Among Automotive Manufacturers

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Infotainment and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

5.2.1.3 Significant Advancements in Ethernet Technology

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Advanced Safety and Passenger Convenience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intricacy in Migration From Traditional In-Vehicle Connectivity Technologies to Ethernet

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Connected Cars

5.2.3.2 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Growth in Vehicle Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Among Components and Application Computability

5.2.4.2 Proliferation of Security Attacks

5.3 Market Evolution of Automotive Electronics

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Key Safety and Driver Assistant System Regulations

5.4.2 Emergence of Autonomous and Connected Cars

5.4.3 Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles

5.5 In-Vehicle Connectivity Standard

5.5.1 Controller Area Network

5.5.2 Local Interconnect Network

5.5.3 Flexray

5.5.4 Radio-Frequency

5.5.5 Ethernet

5.5.6 Media Oriented Systems Transport

5.6 Enabling Technologies for In-Vehicle Connectivity



6 Automotive Ethernet Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Need for Higher Bandwidth to Drive Hardware Segment

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Simplifying Increasing Complexities in the In-Vehicle Network to Drive the Software Segment

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Consulting

6.4.1.1 Automotive Oems to Adopt Consulting Services for Simplifying In-Vehicle Network Complexities

6.4.2 Implementation

6.4.2.1 In-Car Network Optimization to Drive Demand for Implementation Services

6.4.3 Training and Support

6.4.3.1 Complexities While Implementing Ethernet to Bolster Adoption of Training and Support Services



7 Automotive Ethernet Market By Bandwidth

7.1 Introduction

7.2 10Mbps

7.2.1 Limited Application Areas Within 10Mbps Bandwidth to Affect the Market Growth

7.3 100Mbps

7.3.1 Need for Higher Bandwidth to Drive 100Mbps Ethernet Segment

7.4 1Gbps

7.4.1 Premium Car Segment to be the Major Adopter for 1Gbps Data Rate

7.5 2.5/5/10Gbps

7.5.1 Emergence of Connected Car and Autonomous Vehicle to Drive the Market Growth



8 Automotive Ethernet Market By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Cars

8.2.1 Rise in Production of Premium Cars to Drive Market

8.3 Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Rise in Production Commercial Vehicles to Drive the Market

8.4 Farming and Off-Highway Vehicles

8.4.1 Rapid Technology Adoption in Farming and Off-Highway Segment to Drive Market



9 Automotive Ethernet Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

9.2.1 Need of Higher Bandwidth to Boost Implementation of Ethernet

9.3 Infotainment

9.3.1 Need of Higher Bandwidth and Low Latency to Increase Adoption of Ethernet in Infotainment Systems

9.4 Powertrain

9.4.1 High Power and Efficiency to Drive Adoption of Ethernet in Powertrain Application

9.5 Body and Comfort

9.5.1 Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience to Drive Ethernet Adoption in Body and Comfort Segment

9.6 Chassis

9.6.1 Requirement of Low Latency to Drive Ethernet Adoption



10 Automotive Ethernet Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Prominence of Connected Car and Autonomous Vehicle to Drive Adoption of Ethernet in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growth in Production of Commercial Vehicle to Drive the Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Presence of Various Luxury Car Manufacturers to Bolster Market in Germany

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.2.1 Rise in Production of Passenger Cars to Drive Ethernet Adoption in the United Kingdom

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Proliferation of Infotainment System Across Premium Cars to Drive Faster Adoption of Ethernet Technology in France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Passenger Cars to Drive the Market in Spain

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Presence of Big Automotive Oems to Drive the Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ethernet Technology Across Premium Cars to Drive the Market in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Safety, Comfort, and Stability Factors to Drive Ethernet Adoption in South Korea

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Increase in Volume of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles to Bolster the Market in India

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.1.1 Growth in Production of Commercial Vehicles to Boost Ethernet Adoption in Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.2.1 Rise in Production of Passenger Cars to Drive the Market in Brazil

10.5.3 Others



