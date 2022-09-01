Automotive Event Data Recorder Market -- North America to occupy 36% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Event Data Recorder Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.32 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

The global automotive EDR market is fragmented owing to the presence of global and regional players. Vendors operating in the market supply EDRs depending on the requirement of automotive OEMs. To these vendors, there are suppliers offering raw materials, parts, and other sub-components that are used in the manufacturing of EDRs. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with stringent safety norms and an increase in vehicle safety awareness among the global population. The established and renowned vendors are focusing on designing and developing advanced EDRs.

Some prominent vendors in the market are Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and Garmin Ltd. Companies are increasingly launching new products to increase their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH CDR (crash data retrieval) was updated to version 21.4, which now fully supports a wide range of vehicle models (2022) in China, including Bentley, Maserati, Ferrari, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, and Toyota Corolla.

Although the rising number of road accidents across the world will offer immense growth opportunities, the high investments needed to install EDRs and their supporting technologies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global automotive event data recorder market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars segment was the largest segment of the market in 2021 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of automotive event data recorders by automakers, especially in developed countries such as the US.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market share. The increasing sales of automotive EDRs through online channels is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive event data recorder market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive event data recorder market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive event data recorder market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive event data recorder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive event data recorder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive event data recorder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive event data recorder market vendors

Automotive Event Data Recorder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Cansonic Dash Cam, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Digital Ally Inc., Garmin Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Octo Group S.p.A, PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Squarell BV, Vacron, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

