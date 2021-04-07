Automotive Executive Veteran Carl-Peter Forster Joins Foretellix Advisory Board as Global Carmakers Accelerate ADAS and AV Deployments

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, a leading provider of a Verification & Validation (V&V) platform for Automated Driving Systems, has appointed Carl-Peter Forster to its advisory board. Mr. Forster brings extensive global automotive industry experience to Foretellix.

Mr. Forster has over three decades of experience in senior operational and executive roles in the automotive industry. He served as board member at BMW, responsible for global manufacturing, Chairman and Managing Director of Opel AG, President of General Motors Europe and Group CEO at Tata Motors. Since 2013, Mr. Forster has been a board member at Geely Automobile, Volvo Cars, Gordon Murray Design and Hella.

Mr. Forster said: "I am very excited to join Foretellix. The automotive industry is undergoing a digital transformation and it needs to adopt new methodologies and tools, like those put out by Foretellix. Without using Foretellix's Verification & Validation solution, the automotive industry will not be able to achieve a safe and commercial deployment of level 2.5 systems and above."

CEO and co-founder of Foretellix, Ziv Binyamini, said: "I am delighted to welcome Carl-Peter Forster, who brings extensive global experience, to our team. I'm confident that Carl-Peter's contribution to Foretellix will be invaluable in supporting our ambition to be at the forefront the automotive industry, and partner with leading stakeholders to meet the challenge of safer and more efficient automated driving systems deployment."

A German national born in London, 66-year-old Forster holds degrees in Economics from Bonn University, and in Aviation and Space Technology from the Technical University of Munich. He speaks fluent English and German.

About Foretellix

Foretellix provides a revolutionary development lifecycle verification platform for enabling mass deployment of automated driving systems. Foretellix is using proven approaches from the semiconductor chip industry for verification of complex digital systems utilizing hyper-automation, big data analytics, and AI. The platform orchestrates and manages the massive scale of testing required to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and shorten the time to market of Automated Driving Systems deployment.

