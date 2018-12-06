Automotive Exhaust Systems: Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities (2019-2023) - Advanced Euro Standards Adopted by Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Dec 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive exhaust system market will generate a revenue of more than USD 86 billion by 2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing ad option of commercial vehicles. Although the passenger cars segment is witnessing a reduction in diesel engine adoption, commercial vehicles remained dominant adopters of diesel engines. As electric vehicle technology is still at the nascent stage, diesel engines will continue to predominate the CVs segment during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of hybrid vehicles across the world. As the global automotive industry is evolving, the modern automobiles are finding the increasing integration of advanced automotive systems. The hybrid technology is gaining significant popularity in the automotive market as it is a cost-effective alternative to decrease emission level and fuel consumption.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with exhaust system. The global automotive industry is witnessing growing integration of automotive electronics, greater usage of advanced materials, and implementations of advanced processes and machinery in automobile design, development, and manufacturing. The greater implementations of such factors have made the modern automobiles safer, energy efficient, and fuel efficient.

Market Trends

Adoption of Active Exhaust System by Automotive OEMs

Developments in the Field of Automotive Catalytic Converters

Adoption of Advanced Euro Standards in Emerging Economies

Key Vendors

Benteler International

Eberspcher

Faurecia

Futaba Industrial

Tenneco

Yutaka Giken Company

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of active exhaust system by automotive OEMs

Developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters

Adoption of advanced Euro standards in emerging economies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BENTELER International

Eberspcher

Faurecia

FUTABA INDUSTRIAL

Tenneco

Yutaka Giken Company

