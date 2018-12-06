Automotive Exhaust Systems: Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities (2019-2023) - Advanced Euro Standards Adopted by Emerging Economies
The global automotive exhaust system market will generate a revenue of more than USD 86 billion by 2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing ad option of commercial vehicles. Although the passenger cars segment is witnessing a reduction in diesel engine adoption, commercial vehicles remained dominant adopters of diesel engines. As electric vehicle technology is still at the nascent stage, diesel engines will continue to predominate the CVs segment during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of hybrid vehicles across the world. As the global automotive industry is evolving, the modern automobiles are finding the increasing integration of advanced automotive systems. The hybrid technology is gaining significant popularity in the automotive market as it is a cost-effective alternative to decrease emission level and fuel consumption.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with exhaust system. The global automotive industry is witnessing growing integration of automotive electronics, greater usage of advanced materials, and implementations of advanced processes and machinery in automobile design, development, and manufacturing. The greater implementations of such factors have made the modern automobiles safer, energy efficient, and fuel efficient.
Market Trends
- Adoption of Active Exhaust System by Automotive OEMs
- Developments in the Field of Automotive Catalytic Converters
- Adoption of Advanced Euro Standards in Emerging Economies
Key Vendors
- Benteler International
- Eberspcher
- Faurecia
- Futaba Industrial
- Tenneco
- Yutaka Giken Company
