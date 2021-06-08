Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Fabric Market by Fabric Type (Polyester, Vinyl, Leather, Nylon and Others), Application (Carpets/Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Others) and Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive fabric industry generated $32.13 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.14 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Report (287 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5183

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in vehicle sales and stringent safety standards for usage of airbags, safety-belts, and others by governments drive the growth of the global automotive fabric market. However, surge in raw material costs and rise in opposition for the usage of leather hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for environment-friendly fabric materials and low-weight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Day-to-day operations in the automotive industry halted due to lockdown implemented by different governments. There has been shortage of raw materials, decline in sales of vehicles, and reduced production. This resulted in reduced demand for automotive fabrics.

Many fabric manufacturers began alternative businesses by beginning production of PPE kits, face masks, and protection shields.

The demand for fabrics for automotive vehicles would increase steadily as daily activities in the automotive sector begin during post-lockdown.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5183

The carpet/floor covering segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the carpet/floor covering segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global automotive fabric market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to availability in different sizes & materials including synthetic rubber or textile materials and protection from dirt and dust. However, the airbags segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increased car production and introduction of more bags per car.

The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global automotive fabric market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to wide application of fabric in passenger vehicles in OEMs and aftermarkets. The report also analyzes the commercial vehicle segment.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5183

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to continue its dominant share by 2027

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global automotive fabric market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased production and sales of vehicles across various countries in the region.

Leading market players

Acme Mills Company

Adient plc.

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Lear Corporation

Martur Automotive Seating System

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SRF Limited

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Navbharat Textile Processors

Parishudh Fibres

Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5183

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Interiors Market by Component (Cockpit Module, Flooring, Door Panel, Automotive Seat, Interior Lighting, and Other) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025.

Motorcycle Seat Market by Product (Full Face, Half Face, Open Face), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Application (On-Road, Off-Road): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market by Component (Electronic Control Unit, Seat Ventilation System, Seat Heating System, and Neck Conditioner System), Surface Material Segment (Leather, Cloth, and Others), Application (Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, and Neck Warmers), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Product (Seats, Cabin Lights, Windows, Galley & Lavatories, In-Flight Entertainment Systems, and Others), End User (Commercial, Defense, Business, and Others), Class (First Class, Business Class, Economy, and Premium Economy Class); Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

Yacht Interior Market by Type Outlook (Super Yacht, Fly Bridge Yacht, Sport Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Others) and Yacht Length (Up to 20 ft., 20 to 50 ft. and Above 50 ft.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

SOURCE Allied Market Research