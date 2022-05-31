Automotive Fasteners Market Size to Grow by USD 6.02 billion | 59% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

May 31, 2022, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions is a trend in the automotive fasteners market. Manufacturers are introducing lightweight solutions to improve the strength and performance of fasteners. Lightweight materials are mainly used in vehicle applications such as the body, chassis, and interior, as well as powertrain components.
The automotive fasteners market size is expected to grow by USD 6.02 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.
Automotive Fasteners Market: Application Landscape
By application, the market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The improvement in economic conditions of emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico have increased the demand for technologically advanced and fuel-efficient passenger cars. APAC accounts for the highest contribution to passenger car sales and production.
Automotive Fasteners Market: Geography Landscape
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are some of the key countries in the automotive fasteners market in APAC. Growing automobile production in the region will drive the automotive fasteners market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Vendor Analysis
Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Bulten AB, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Norm Fasteners, Penn Engineering, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE-VARVIT Spa, and Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:
- Bulten AB - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.
- EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. - The company designs and manufactures innovative fasteners for OEMs and their top-tier suppliers.
- KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.
- Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.
Automotive Fasteners Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number 120
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 3.57
3.57
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution APAC at 59%
APAC at 59%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bulten AB, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Norm Fasteners, Penn Engineering, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE-VARVIT Spa, and Sundaram Fasteners Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
