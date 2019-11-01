Automotive Filters Market Demand to Cross USD 22 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new Global Market Insights report titled, "Automotive Filters Market Size By Product (Air Filter [Intake Filters, Cabin Filters], Fuel Filters, Oil Filters) By Application (Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars), By Product (Cabin, Intake), By End-Use (Aftermarket, OEM), Industry Outlook Report, Regional Analysis, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025," the automotive filters market size is slated to surpass USD 22 billion by 2025.

The automotive filters market growth from 2019 to 2025 is owing to a high replacement rate due to need for maintenance of power and performance of the vehicle. Strong dust holding capacity and filtering efficiency provide maximum protection to the vehicle from harmful contaminants are key driving factors. These filters maximize vehicle performance and increase flow of clean air into the engine, resulting in high power, and reduction in fuel consumption of vehicle. Routine vehicle inspections by governments in order to check vehicle fitness and ensures vehicle adherence to regulations has further increased the filter installation in vehicles.

Some of the regional growth drivers are:

1 North America: Growing automotive filters demand to reduce airborne contaminants in vehicles

2 Europe: Vast automobile industry and technological advancements for controlling pollutant levels will foster product demand

3 Asia Pacific: Growing automotive industry leading to increasing median fine part particulate matter is propelling demand for automotive air filters

Passenger vehicles segment to witness a growth rate of around 6.6% globally

The passenger vehicle segment is projected to grow sharply over the forecast timeline. Growing passenger cars demand owing to rising disposable incomes will promote automotive filters market demand. Europe led by Germany is one of the largest producers of passenger cars. European Union produced approximately 19.2 million motor vehicles which accounted for 20% of total motor vehicles produced globally.

Passengers entering into vehicle can suffer from numerous health risks owing to toxic emissions from exhaust of vehicle. Cabin air filters help to maintain the quality of cabin air by filtering pollutants thus maintaining clean air inside the cabin. Additionally, rising passenger car production in countries including India and China owing to supportive FDI climate along with low production cost will further augment industry development.

Vehicle emission standards in the U.S. will accelerate automotive filter industry growth

North America automotive filters market size is anticipated to witness gains on account of growing vehicles on the road along with growing emissions in the region. North American aftermarket is projected to surpass USD 60 billion by 2021 owing to growing aftermarket components demand along with increasing focus on periodic maintenance will further propel the regional demand.

The companies operating in the automotive filters market are focusing on offering production capacity expansion, adoption of online distribution channels, mergers, and acquisitions to capture significant market share. As the demand for product increases, the competitive landscape is expected to become more intense with key industry participants focusing more on aggressive pricing, raw material procurement, and technology development to stay ahead of competition. Some key players include Robert Bosch, MANN+HUMMEL, Cummins, Inc., Toyota Boshoku, Parker Hannifin Corp, Mahale GmbH, etc.

