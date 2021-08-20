Automotive Financing Market To Value Worth $ 14.66 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report

Rising in-cab service financing, surging digitization in automotive financing, and increasing motorization in emerging countries are some of the prominent factors driving the market in the next few years. However, growing deep subprime auto loans, increasing ride-sharing services, and growing use of public transport due to an increase in air pollution are few factors likely to impede the growth in forthcoming years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automotive financing market report includes exhaustive analytical insights based on type and geography. The Passenger Vehicle Type segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market's growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC due to rising sales of vehicles in major markets including India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

The automotive financing market covers the following areas:

Automotive Financing Market Sizing

Automotive Financing Market Forecast

Automotive Financing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ally Financial Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

HSBC Holdings Plc

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

