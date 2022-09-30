Automotive Floor Carpet Market to record USD 1.24 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by rising demand for vehicle customization in western markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Floor Carpet Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive floor carpet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.24 billion. Technavio has considered various factors including the revenue generated by automotive components and accessories companies manufacturing automotive floor carpets, revenue generated by retailers, the average life of auto components, and replacement rate among others.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the rising demand for vehicle customization in western markets. Factors such as the growing customer awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and the augmenting number of aftermarket companies and e-commerce websites have increased the demand for automotive aftermarket products in the western markets such as North America and Europe. A high proportion of customers in the region continuously keep enhancing the appearance of their vehicles through aftermarket products and solutions. Floor carpeting is one such area, where consumers are opting to change OEM fitted carpet and mats. Besides enhancing the appearance, aftermarket floor carpets provide better noise and vibration insulation. All these factors are fueling the demand for aftermarket floor carpets, thereby driving the growth of the market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices will reduce the growth potential in the market. The unit price of fabrics and textiles used in automotive interior applications such as interior trims, headliners, door liners, seat covers, and floor carpets has been fluctuating in recent years. This is affecting the sourcing and procurement processes of vendors. In addition, certain barriers in international trade have created unpredictability in the prices of raw materials. All these factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The automotive floor carpet market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Auto Custom Carpets Inc, Autoneum Holding Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd, Borgers SE and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Feltol Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Freudenberg SE, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, International Automotive Components Group SA, KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd, Knox Auto Carpets Pty Ltd, Kotobukiya Fronte Co. Ltd, SEOYON E-HWA, STS Group AG, Toyota Boshoku Corp., UGN Inc., and Wade Automotiv.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Type

By type, the market is classified into segments such as non-woven and tufted.

The market growth in the non-woven segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the low cost and easy manufacturing process, which makes non-woven carpets very economical in mass-production vehicles.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The passenger vehicles segment has the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the high demand for passenger vehicles.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the Middle East and . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growing demand for automobiles in China , India , and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional automotive floor carpet market in APAC.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bharat Seats Ltd: The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films for floor graphics and decals, wall graphics and decals, and window films.

The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films for floor graphics and decals, wall graphics and decals, and window films. Borgers SE and Co. KGaA: The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films such as Elastollan.

The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films such as Elastollan. Feltol Manufacturing Co. Ltd: The company manufactures coated, laminated, and metalized films for outstanding standard and specialty products.

The company manufactures coated, laminated, and metalized films for outstanding standard and specialty products. IDEAL Automotive GmbH: The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films for furniture, automotive, and marine.

Related Reports:

Automotive Floor Carpet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Auto Custom Carpets Inc, Autoneum Holding Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd, Borgers SE and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Feltol Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Freudenberg SE, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, International Automotive Components Group SA, KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd, Knox Auto Carpets Pty Ltd, Kotobukiya Fronte Co. Ltd, SEOYON E-HWA, STS Group AG, Toyota Boshoku Corp., UGN Inc., and Wade Automotiv Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

