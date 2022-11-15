Automotive Floor Mats Market to grow by USD 13.77 Mn; Driven by rising demand for vehicle customization in western markets - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive floor mats market size is expected to grow by USD 13.77 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, major drivers, and trends, vendor landscape, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by major vendors. Understand how the purchase of this report can help improve your revenues. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Key Growth Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Floor Mats Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the rising demand for vehicle customization in western markets. . The increase in the number of aftermarket companies is addressing the rising demand from customers for customized vehicle interiors. This is mostly observed in western automotive markets, including North America and Europe. These regions comprise numerous aftermarket companies that address the needs of customers for custom interiors and exteriors. In the automotive aftermarket, a high proportion of customers are focusing on enhancing the appearance of their vehicles through aftermarket products and solutions. Floor carpeting is one such area where consumers are opting to change OEM-fitted mats, if available or provided by OEMs, with better quality mats. Thus, the significant demand for customization in automotive floor mats in the western market is expected to boost the growth of the automotive floor mats market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for comfort and safety in vehicle cabin will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Automotive Floor Mats Market: Rise in demand for comfort and safety in vehicle cabin

The rise in demand for comfort and safety in vehicle cabin is one of the major trends in the market. The major reasons that make floor mats popular among customers are their low cost, ease of maintenance, and easy availability in every local shop or online purchase. The floor mats are essential in the car not only for hygiene purposes but also for adding a distinctive look and helping in giving an enhanced look to the vehicle. It also helps in protecting the vehicle floor from wear and tear. The floor mats are very similar to door mats as the dirt and particles collected in the particular area can be easily removed by cleaning or replacing the older mat. The significant demand for automotive floor mats to enhance the aesthetic value of the vehicle cabin is expected to boost the growth of the automotive floor mats market during the forecast period.

Automotive Floor Mats Market: Regional Analysis

This market research report analyzes the automotive floor mats market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The APAC region led the automotive floor mats market in 2021, occupying 44% of the global market share. The growing demand for automobiles in China, India, and South Korea is driving the growth of the automotive floor mats market in APAC. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization are paving the way for total economic transformation in these countries, resulting in an increased demand for automobiles in APAC. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive floor mats market in APAC during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

