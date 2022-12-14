Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market to grow by 2.8% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits associated with electrification of four-wheel drive components will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, Type, and Geography

In 2017, the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market was valued at 10732.34 thousand units. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 3,972.04 thousand units. The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market size is estimated to grow by 2423.33 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85% according to Technavio.

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market - Vendor Insights

The global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the high-volume sales of SUVs, pickup trucks, and crossovers. The market comprises prominent vendors that specialize in the designing, developing, and manufacturing of automotive four-wheel drive systems. They supply automotive four-wheel drive vehicle systems or system components, such as modules, to automotive OEMs. The vendors are making significant investments in R&D to develop advanced automotive four-wheel drive vehicle systems such as I-AW.

The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period with the growing functionalities of the technologies and evolving system upgrades. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as BMW X3.

- The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as BMW X3. BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as atto 3.

- The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as atto 3. Ford Motor Co. - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as Ford Endeavour.

Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers :

Benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel drive components

Advantages associated with four-wheel drive systems

Growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks

Key Challenges:

Operational issues and high maintenance costs due to poor fuel efficiency

The incorporation of advanced four-wheel drive increases overall vehicle cost

Legal limitations associated with the use of off-road vehicles

The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market vendors

Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85% Market growth 2023-2027 2423.33 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., and Suzuki Motor Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

