Automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market to grow by 2.8% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Benefits associated with electrification of four-wheel drive components will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 14, 2022, 15:00 ET
- Vendors: 15+, Including BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application, Type, and Geography
To understand more about the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market, request a sample report
In 2017, the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market was valued at 10732.34 thousand units. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 3,972.04 thousand units. The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market size is estimated to grow by 2423.33 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85% according to Technavio.
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!
The global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the high-volume sales of SUVs, pickup trucks, and crossovers. The market comprises prominent vendors that specialize in the designing, developing, and manufacturing of automotive four-wheel drive systems. They supply automotive four-wheel drive vehicle systems or system components, such as modules, to automotive OEMs. The vendors are making significant investments in R&D to develop advanced automotive four-wheel drive vehicle systems such as I-AW.
The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period with the growing functionalities of the technologies and evolving system upgrades. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as BMW X3.
- BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as atto 3.
- Ford Motor Co. - The company offers automotive four-wheel drive vehicles such as Ford Endeavour.
- Benefits associated with the electrification of four-wheel drive components
- Advantages associated with four-wheel drive systems
- Growing demand for SUVs and pickup trucks
- Operational issues and high maintenance costs due to poor fuel efficiency
- The incorporation of advanced four-wheel drive increases overall vehicle cost
- Legal limitations associated with the use of off-road vehicles
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- Add credibility to strategies
- Analyze competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market vendors
- The all-terrain vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,660.92 million. The growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as environmental concerns due to the increasing use of ATVs may impede the market growth.
- The hybrid electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 17098.51 thousand units. The push toward the adoption of green (eco-friendly) vehicles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high total cost of ownership of HEVs may impede the market growth.
|
Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
173
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
2423.33 thousand units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
2.8
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., and Suzuki Motor Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)
- 4.2 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By application Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)
- 4.3 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By type Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)
- 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application (thousand units)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on SUVs and crossovers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on SUVs and crossovers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on SUVs and crossovers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Pickup trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Pickup trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Pickup trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Premium and luxury sedans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Premium and luxury sedans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Premium and luxury sedans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Exhibit 112: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus
- 12.4 BYD Electronic Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Ford Motor Co.
- Exhibit 122: Ford Motor Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Ford Motor Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus
- 12.6 General Motors Co
- Exhibit 127: General Motors Co - Overview
- Exhibit 128: General Motors Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: General Motors Co - Key news
- Exhibit 130: General Motors Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: General Motors Co - Segment focus
- 12.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Hyundai Motor Co
- Exhibit 137: Hyundai Motor Co - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Hyundai Motor Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Hyundai Motor Co - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Hyundai Motor Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Hyundai Motor Co - Segment focus
- 12.9 Isuzu Motors Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Exhibit 150: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.12 MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 154: MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Renault SAS
- Exhibit 162: Renault SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Renault SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Renault SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Renault SAS - Key offerings
- 12.15 Stellantis NV
- Exhibit 166: Stellantis NV - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Stellantis NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Stellantis NV - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Stellantis NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Stellantis NV - Segment focus
- 12.16 Toyota Motor Corp.
- Exhibit 171: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 174: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Volkswagen AG
- Exhibit 176: Volkswagen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Volkswagen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
