Automotive Fuel Injector Market to grow at a CAGR of 2% by 2025|Passenger Vehicle Segment to be significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increasing demand for IC engine vehicles is a major factor driving the global automotive fuel injector market share growth. Internal combustion engines accounted for more than 90%-92% of the passenger car sales in 2019. Although EVs are gaining traction, gasoline-powered vehicles dominate the passenger vehicle segment, thereby driving the demand for IC engine vehicles. Countries such as the US and China are the largest markets for automobiles and still mainly use gasoline-powered vehicles. The increasing demand for sport utility vehicles is also a major factor driving the sales of gasoline-powered cars in China . The increase in demand for SUVs can be primarily attributed to the comfort and safety offered by these vehicles, their off-road capabilities, and their higher seating capacity compared with sedan and hatchback cars. The introduction of low-cost compact and mini SUVs also drives the demand for SUVs. Apart from SUVs, pickup trucks also witnessed positive year-over-year growth and registered an increase of 2% in H1 2019 compared with H2 2018. Therefore, the increase in demand for SUVs will concurrently generate the demand for IC engines and fuel injection systems during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The automotive fuel injector market report is segmented by Application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive fuel injector market size in each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The automotive fuel injector market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aptiv Plc



Carter Fuel Systems LLC



Continental AG



DENSO Corp.



EDELBROCK LLC



Hitachi Ltd.



Infineon Technologies AG



Keihin Corp.



Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.



Robert Bosch GmbH

Automotive Fuel Injector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.15 Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Carter Fuel Systems LLC, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., EDELBROCK LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Keihin Corp., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

