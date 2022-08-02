Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market to Record 2.22% CAGR, Pricol Ltd. and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Scope

The automotive fuel level sensor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The automotive fuel level sensor market is fragmented. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Pricol Ltd. - The company offers fuel level sensors. The products include FLS HALL POSITION TYPE, REED SWITCH TYPE, and THICK FILM RESISTOR TYPE.

Continental AG - The company offers fuel level sensors that are used in the modular tank sensor.

Delphi Technologies Plc - The company offers fuel level sensors that are used to measure the fuel levels in cars. The products include Delphi LS10001 Fuel Level Sensor and others.

elobau GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers fuel level sensors used for measuring the level of fuels (petrol, (bio-)diesel, kerosene, methanol), coolant, oil, water, or various chemical media. The products include Fuel level sensor 298.

Minda Corp. Ltd. - The company offers fuel level sensors used to measure the level of fuels, coolant, oil, water, and other chemical media.

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global automotive fuel level sensor market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Capacitive



Resistive



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive fuel level sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive fuel level sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive fuel level sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive fuel level sensor market vendors

Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.22% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 448.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Capacitive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Resistive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Resistive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Resistive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 45: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: BorgWarner Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 48: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bourns Inc.

Exhibit 50: Bourns Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Bourns Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Bourns Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 53: Bourns Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 elobau GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 58: elobau GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 59: elobau GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 60: elobau GmbH & Co. KG – Key news



Exhibit 61: elobau GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd

Exhibit 62: Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 63: Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Minda Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Pricol Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Pricol Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Pricol Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Pricol Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 73: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Rochester Gauges LLC

Exhibit 76: Rochester Gauges LLC - Overview



Exhibit 77: Rochester Gauges LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Rochester Gauges LLC - Key offerings

10.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 79: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

