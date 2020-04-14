Automotive Glass Industry by Glass, Material & Vehicle Type; Technology; Application; End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive glass market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 22.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2025.



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. Increasing consumer inclination toward luxury and premium cars that are equipped with advanced utility and safety features, such as glass sunroofs, are significantly contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, various technological innovations, including the development of smart automotive glass and its integration with the in-vehicle entertainment systems, are also providing a boost to the market growth.



Smart glass can modify light intensity, voltage fluctuations and heat variations of the vehicle, which aid in improving the overall driving efficiency, passenger comfort and safety. The glass is used as a digital interactive surface for advertising, entertainment and panoramic experiences.



Other factors positively influencing the market growth include the increasing purchasing power of consumers, rapid urbanization in emerging nations and widespread adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asahi Glass, Corning, Fuyao Glass, Gentex, Hitachi Chemical, Magna, Nippon Sheet Glass, PGW, Polytronix, Saint-Gobain, Samvardhana Motherson, Webasto, Xinyi Glass, Ltd. etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global automotive glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the glass type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market baased on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global automotive glass market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Glass Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Glass Type

6.1 Laminated Glass

6.2 Tempered Glass

6.3 Other



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 IR PVB

7.2 Metal Coated Glass

7.3 Tinted Glass

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.3 Trucks

8.4 Buses

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Windshield

9.2 Sidelite

9.3 Backlite

9.4 Rear Quarter Glass

9.5 Sideview Mirror

9.6 Rearview Mirror

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 OEMs

10.2 Aftermarket Suppliers



11 Market Breakup by Technology

11.1 Active Smart Glass

11.2 Passive Glass



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Europe

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.3 North America

12.4 Latin America

12.5 Middle East and Africa



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Inbound Logistics

14.3 Operations

14.4 Outbound Logistics

14.5 Marketing and Sales

14.6 Service



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Asahi Glass

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Corning

17.3.3 Fuyao Glass

17.3.4 Gentex

17.3.5 Hitachi Chemical

17.3.6 Magna

17.3.7 Nippon Sheet Glass

17.3.8 PGW

17.3.9 Polytronix

17.3.10 Saint-Gobain

17.3.11 Samvardhana Motherson

17.3.12 Webasto

17.3.13 Xinyi Glass



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmlinw

