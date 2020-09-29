Automotive Grade Linux Announces L4B Software, Sibros, Sonatus, Telechips and TotalCross Platform as New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, announces five new members: L4B Software, Sibros, Sonatus, Telechips and TotalCross Platform.

"The AGL community continues to grow during these difficult times, demonstrating the continuing need for industry collaboration and open source software to transform how vehicle software is developed," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We are delighted to welcome our five new members and look forward to leveraging their expertise in embedded software, hardware, and connectivity to further expand the capabilities of AGL."

AGL is an open source Collaborative Project at the Linux Foundation that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open, shared software platform for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

New Member Quotes:

L4B Software

"L4B Software is a pioneer in the Embedded Linux solutions platforms, working with this technology since 2004. We provide robust and secure embedded software concepts along with service excellence, to OEMs and Tier1s worldwide. With a primary focus on embedded Linux and embedded Android, we have customized our software for the automotive industry over the last decade," said Eylon Gushpantz, CEO of L4B Software . "As an AGL member, L4B will be able to exchange knowledge with partners in the automotive industry and together, to contribute and consolidate the open-source AGL platform. Working with AGL, we hope to make it possible for automotive manufacturers and suppliers to adopt the latest mobility and in-vehicle technologies at a fast pace and with a safe and scalable framework."

Sibros

"The Sibros Deep Connectivity Platform was purpose built for automakers to deliver full vehicle OTA software updates and advanced data collection to enable the connected vehicle ecosystem," stated Mayank Sikaria, CTO and co-founder of Sibros . "As such, our entire portfolio of embedded software offerings already fully support the Linux/AGL stack, and we look forward to participating as a new AGL member to contribute to this growing and innovative open source community."

Sonatus

"As the automotive industry grapples to keep up with the pace of digital innovation, Sonatus is building dynamic data-centric E/E architecture solutions that enable automakers to innovate more quickly, flexibly and efficiently. One way we can do this is to reduce development complexity and time-to-market by making our software-defined in-vehicle and cloud platforms easily portable across a model lineup and across global markets. Building on Linux helps us to achieve this and we see Linux becoming increasingly prevalent in the vehicle in the coming years," said Yu Fang, CTO & Co-Founder, Sonatus, Inc . "We're excited to be a part of the AGL community. We look forward to working closely with other members to expand the platform and support more innovative automotive/ mobility applications. We believe that AGL will play an important role in simplifying and accelerating the digital transformation of the automobile."

Telechips

"Telechips Inc. provides chipsets with a development environment including reference H/W design and platforms. We have been successful in the automotive industry with its application processors (AP) and communication ICs, and Telechips is now expanding applications from In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) to the whole intelligent cockpit system (IVI, digital cluster, head-up display, surround View Monitor)," said Stanley Kim, VP of Business Unit at Telechips . "We are looking forward to collaborating with the AGL community and applying our experience in working with partners to help Tier1s and OEMs develop efficiently to the AGL platform. Telechips has been using Linux in our system for many years, and by joining AGL, we believe we can provide more secure and safe platforms to our customers."

TotalCross Platform

"TotalCross is an open source cross-platform SDK developed to bring speed to GUI creation for embedded devices. TotalCross has the development benefits from Java without the need of Java running on the device, as it uses its own bytecode and virtual machine (TC bytecode and TCVM), created specifically for performance enhancement. TotalCross runtime is currently at 5MB to bring mobile grade user experience even for low-end MPUs," Bruno Muniz, CEO & Co-founder of TotalCross Platform . "GUI development is a time consuming but important phase of automotive projects. We believe that being part of AGL allows TotalCross a greater proximity to the automotive market, facilitating the understanding of its needs in order to provide better solutions."

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

