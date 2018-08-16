Automotive Grade Linux Enables Telematics and Instrument Cluster Applications with Latest UCB 6.0 Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open platform for the connected car, today announced the latest release of the AGL platform, Unified Code Base (UCB) 6.0, which features device profiles for telematics and instrument cluster.

"The addition of the telematics and instrument cluster profiles opens up new deployment possibilities for AGL," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at The Linux Foundation. "Motorcycles, fleet services, rental car tracking, basic economy cars with good old-fashioned radios, essentially any vehicle without a head unit or infotainment display can now leverage the AGL Unified Code Base as a starting point for their products."

Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

Many AGL members have already started integrating the UCB into their production plans. Mercedes-Benz Vans is using AGL as a foundation for a new onboard operating system for its commercial vehicles, and Toyota's AGL-based infotainment system is now in vehicles globally.

The AGL UCB 6.0 includes an operating system, middleware and application framework. Key features include:

Device profiles for telematics and instrument cluster

Core AGL Service layer can be built stand-alone

Reference applications including media player, tuner, navigation, web browser, Bluetooth, WiFi, HVAC control, audio mixer and vehicle controls

Integration with simultaneous display on IVI system and instrument cluster

Multiple display capability including rear seat entertainment

Wide range of hardware board support including Renesas, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, Texas Instrument, NXP and Raspberry Pi

Software Development Kit (SDK) with application templates

SmartDeviceLink ready for easy integration and access to smartphone applications

Application Services APIs for navigation, voice recognition, bluetooth, audio, tuner and CAN signaling

Near Field Communication (NFC) and identity management capabilities including multilingual support

Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrade capabilities

Security frameworks with role-based-access control

The full list of additions to the UCB 6.0 can be found here .

The global AGL community will gather in Dresden, Germany for the bi-annual All Member Meeting on October 17-18, 2018. At this gathering, members and community leaders will get together to share best practices and future plans for the project. To learn more or register, please visit here .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is a Collaborative Project at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation Collaborative Projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems. www.linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

