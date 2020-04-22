Automotive Grade Linux Releases UCB 9.0 Software Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), an open source project developing a shared software platform for in-vehicle technology, today announced the latest code release of the AGL platform, UCB 9.0, also known under the codename "Itchy Icefish."

Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications.

"The AGL platform continues to evolve and mature based on input and requirements from automakers, several of which are currently using AGL in production vehicles," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "This latest code release includes audio, connectivity and security enhancements, improvements to speech recognition, and many HTML5 demo apps."

Many AGL members have already started integrating the UCB into their production plans. The 2020 Subaru Outback and Subaru Legacy uses open source software from the AGL UCB, Mercedes-Benz Vans is using AGL as a foundation for a new onboard operating system for its commercial vehicles, and Toyota's AGL-based infotainment system is now in Toyota and Lexus vehicles globally.

UCB 9.0/Itchy Icefish includes an operating system, middleware and application framework. New updates to the AGL platform include:

Over-the-Air (OTA): Update for ostree (SOTA)

Update for ostree (SOTA) Application Framework: improvements including implementing Token Logic based security

improvements including implementing Token Logic based security Speech Recognition: Alexa Auto SDK 2.0; improved Speech-API and voiceagent integration; new open source version of display cards for Speech Recognition

Alexa Auto SDK 2.0; improved Speech-API and voiceagent integration; new open source version of display cards for Speech Recognition Audio: enhancements to PipeWire and WirePlumber

enhancements to PipeWire and WirePlumber Connectivity: improved networking support and network settings; reworked bluetooth APIs and extended to pbap and map protocols

improved networking support and network settings; reworked bluetooth APIs and extended to pbap and map protocols HTML5 Apps: security converted to using Token Logic; HTML5-only image available using Web App Manager (WAM) and Chromium; HTML Demo apps available for Home Screen, Launcher, Dashboard, Settings, Media Player, Mixer, HVAC, and Chromium Browser

security converted to using Token Logic; HTML5-only image available using Web App Manager (WAM) and Chromium; HTML Demo apps available for Home Screen, Launcher, Dashboard, Settings, Media Player, Mixer, HVAC, and Chromium Browser Instrument Cluster: QML Reference Apps: Steering Wheel Controls via LIN to IVI Apps, refreshed Instrument Cluster app that includes CAN messages from Steering Wheel/IVI

QML Reference Apps: Steering Wheel Controls via LIN to IVI Apps, refreshed Instrument Cluster app that includes CAN messages from Steering Wheel/IVI Board Support Package updates: Renesas RCar3 BSPs updated to v3.21 (M3/H3, E3, Salvator); enhanced support for SanCloud BeagleBone Enhanced + Automotive Cape support; i.MX6 using etnaviv (cubox-i target); enhanced Raspberry Pi 4 support

The full list of additions and enhancements to UCB 9.0 can be found here .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

