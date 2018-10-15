Automotive Grade Linux Selected for CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open platform for the connected car, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Unified Code Base (UCB) platform. As an open source project hosted at The Linux Foundation , AGL is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for all technology in the vehicle.

"We are very excited to be recognized as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree, and it's a testament to the power of open source software and industry collaboration," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at The Linux Foundation. "The credit really goes to all of the members who support AGL, and the developers who have invested the time and effort to build a robust platform that has quickly become the de facto industry standard."

Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

Many AGL members have already started integrating the UCB into their production plans. Mercedes-Benz Vans is using AGL as a foundation for a new onboard operating system for its commercial vehicles, and Toyota's AGL-based infotainment system is now in Toyota and Lexus vehicles globally.

The AGL UCB platform will be on display at CES 2019 , January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, in the Automotive Grade Linux booth in the Westgate Hotel Pavilion, booth 1614. To schedule a demo or meeting to learn more about joining AGL, please contact pr@automotivelinux.org .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is a Collaborative Project at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation Collaborative Projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems. www.linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Emily Olin

eolin@linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation

SOURCE Automotive Grade Linux