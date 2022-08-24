Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Record a CAGR of 9.78%, Growth in Multi-functional Car Air Purifier to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Aug 24, 2022, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is the growth in multi-functional car air purifiers. The market is witnessing the development of multi-functional, compact, and simple user interface products to improve the quality and design of cars. Vendors are offering multi-functional car air purifiers that have an air conditioner, a fan, a dehumidifier, and air purifiers. The leading vendors are offering fragrance moisture by investing in R&D activities to develop augmented products. End-users prefer such multi-functional features in car air purifiers, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market in the coming years.
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to register a growth of USD 929.34 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026: Scope
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive in-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Size
- Automotive in-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Trends
- Automotive in-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Industry Analysis
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-vehicle air purifiers market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis
The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
- Vehicle type
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-vehicle air purifier market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-vehicle air purifier market vendors
