Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Record a CAGR of 9.78%, Growth in Multi-functional Car Air Purifier to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is the growth in multi-functional car air purifiers. The market is witnessing the development of multi-functional, compact, and simple user interface products to improve the quality and design of cars. Vendors are offering multi-functional car air purifiers that have an air conditioner, a fan, a dehumidifier, and air purifiers. The leading vendors are offering fragrance moisture by investing in R&D activities to develop augmented products. End-users prefer such multi-functional features in car air purifiers, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market in the coming years.

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to register a growth of USD 929.34 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-vehicle air purifiers market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Vehicle type

Passenger cars



Commercial vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-vehicle air purifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive in-vehicle air purifier market vendors

Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 929.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Cuckoo Appliances Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kyoto Machines, LIFA Air Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Power4 Industries Ltd., Purafil Inc., Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Woscher, and Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 94: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 112: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 113: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 116: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 121: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 126: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 129: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

