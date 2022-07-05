Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Grow by 476.47 thousand units | Daimler AG and ECOmove GmbH Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-wheel motor is a type of drive system that is used in electric vehicles, wherein electric motors are fitted at the wheel hub for direct power transmission. This type of motor is also known as hub motor and is significantly used in electric two-wheelers.
The automotive in-wheel motor market size is expected to grow by 476.47 th units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59% during the forecast period.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Scope
The automotive in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size
- Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Trends
- Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Industry Analysis
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Daimler AG - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the subsidiary company YASA ltd. with the product series of YASA 750R, which is an axial flux motor with high torque and power densities.
- ECOmove GmbH - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with Qwheel, which is a powerful and compact and based on a compact PMAC traction motor for powertrain.
- e-Gle Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with 4th-generation air-cooled in-wheel motor systems and 5th-generation in-wheel motor systems.
- Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of S400, M700, M1100, and L1500.
- GEM motors d.o.o - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of in-wheel drive G0.8, in-wheel drive G1.1, in-wheel drive G1.3, in-wheel drive G2.4, in-wheel drive G2.6 and in wheel drive G3.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-wheel motor market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), CVs, heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Direct Drive
- Gear Reduction
- Geographic
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market, vendors
|
Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
476.47 th units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
59.71
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Americas, EMEA, APAC, Americas, and EMEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 87%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 18: Direct drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 20: Gear reduction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by Drive type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Drive type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Drive type
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Drive type
- 6.3 Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 25: Rear-wheel drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 27: Front-wheel drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 29: All-wheel drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Drive type
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Drive type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 37: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)
- Exhibit 39: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
- 8.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Daimler AG
- Exhibit 48: Daimler AG - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Daimler AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Daimler AG - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Daimler AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Daimler AG - Segment focus
- 11.4 ECOmove GmbH
- Exhibit 53: ECOmove GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 54: ECOmove GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: ECOmove GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.5 e-Gle Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 60: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 GEM motors d.o.o
- Exhibit 64: GEM motors d.o.o - Overview
- Exhibit 65: GEM motors d.o.o - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: GEM motors d.o.o - Key offerings
- 11.8 Michelin Group
- Exhibit 67: Michelin Group - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Michelin Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Michelin Group - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Michelin Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Michelin Group - Segment focus
- 11.9 Nidec Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Nidec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Nidec Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Nidec Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 NSK Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: NSK Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: NSK Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: NSK Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Protean Electric Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Protean Electric Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Protean Electric Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Protean Electric Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Protean Electric Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 REE Automotive Ltd.
- Exhibit 86: REE Automotive Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: REE Automotive Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: REE Automotive Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 89: REE Automotive Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
