Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Participants:

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business under segments- Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company offers AllCharge charging systems.

ConvenientPower HK Limited

ConvenientPower HK Limited operates its business under segments- ICs and System and Module. The company offers semiconductor and system technologies.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc. operates its business Internationally and from the Americas. The company offers portable power accessories.

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive inductive wireless charging systems market is segmented as below:

Application

Residential Charging Systems



Public Charging Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The automotive inductive wireless charging systems market is driven by increasing demand for HEVs and EVs. In addition, on-road dynamic wireless charging systems is expected to trigger the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 97% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of automotive

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

