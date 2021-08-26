Automotive Infotainment Market Size Worth $12.57 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for autonomous vehicle technology, automotive cockpit electronics, and advanced safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems is anticipated to drive the growth. The growing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experience and shifting consumer buying behavior and the worldwide expansion of the luxury and premium car segments are also likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The head-up display segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period owing to the integration of augmented reality for enhanced safety and driving experience

The OF fitted segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to generate over USD 9.6 billion by 2028 owing to the benefits such as easier servicing and maintenance

The passenger car segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 80% of the overall market in 2020. The increasing demand for connected car features in passenger vehicles and the onset of autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The regional market growth can be attributed to the increased production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region

The growing number of millennials opting for small and medium-sized cars is expected to boost the growth of the market growth. Furthermore, consumers are inclined to buy these cars, compared to premium cars, owing to their cost-effectiveness. In addition to this, the introduction of medium-sized SUVs has further encouraged the market growth as consumers can buy a bigger-sized vehicle at a lower cost.

Automotive infotainment technology is expected to gain significant demand as major automotive components and solution providers are engaging in developing complete automotive infotainment solutions. For instance, in May 2021, BMW AG announced iDrive 8, the latest infotainment system for its vehicles. The new iDrive 8 provides enhanced voice-recognition software and a massive touchscreen with multiple new features. It will be initially debuted on the new electric i4 sedan and iX SUV.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based infotainment systems is also expected to contribute to the market growth. However, the market is characterized by a negligible regulatory framework regarding product manufacturing, resulting in counterfeit and low-quality products. Such negative trends are expected to hinder the market growth.

Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market for automotive infotainment. The development is characterized by the increase in the adoption of mid-sized cars, which enables automotive companies to offer infotainment products for this car segment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive infotainment market on the basis of product type, fit type, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Infotainment Product Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Audio Unit



Display Unit



Heads-Up Display



Navigation Unit



Communication Unit

Automotive Infotainment Fit Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

OE Fitted



Aftermarket

Automotive Infotainment Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Infotainment Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Automotive Infotainment Market

Alpine Electronics

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Harman International

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.